Tulare County bars cited for violating state orders

Three bars in Visalia receive citations on Fourth of July for being open in defiance of the state’s public health order

TULARE COUNTY – Since the Tulare County Board of Supervisors decided to forego any civil enforcement on public health orders handed down by the state, state agencies have decided to step in themselves.

During the July Fourth weekend, ABC agents visited local bars who were ordered to be closed to help calm the spread of the novel coronavirus. Of the several bars they visited, they located five that were illegally open. Of the five, Downtown Rookies, Crawdaddy’s and Froggies Pub and Grill were open in Visalia, Slicks in Tulare and Mariscos Camaron Pelado in Dinuba were all cited.

The citations came in light of an enforcement order handed down by Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 1. The order directed 19 counties to shut down indoor family entertainment venues including movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades, card rooms, indoor wineries and bars also had to shut down in those counties.

ABC agents were also working in concert with Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) as a part of a strike team to help enforce the order. They will work with local health officials to target businesses that are not complying, OES director Mark Ghilarducci said.