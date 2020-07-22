Visalia businesses invigorated despite lagging economy

The office complex would feature a three-acre park in the middle of a plaza surrounded by two and three story buildings adding up to 361,000 square feet. The project would be located at the northwest corner of Crowley and Hurley, north of Highway 198 and east of Plaza.

San Joaquin Valley College layoffs

San Joaquin Valley College has laid off at least 57 employees permanently in Tulare County according to state WARN notices this month. The layoffs come as COVID cuts school enrollment.

Indoor “Soccer City” for Downtown Visalia

Legacy Investments plans a 30,000-square foot indoor “Soccer City “ complete with brewery and tap house on Johnson and Murray in downtown Visalia according to a recent filing. The site at 707 W. Murray is a former wholesale pipe sales yard, long vacant, located near Glicks. The remodeled indoor recreation space would have two soccer fields, the tap room, brewery and party room. The project would leave 1.44 acres vacant on the west end of the property. The 3.5-acre property is owned by American Inc.

Main St Theater could be converted to hotel

Legacy Investments plans to convert the old Main Street Theater in downtown Visalia into a 24-unit, two-story hotel or temporary “micro-living” space. The application offers an example of the need for temporary living space for medical employees.

The building was purchased a few years ago by JR Shanon after a tussle between the city of Visalia and then tenant Enchanted Playhouse, who rented from the city. Since then the children’s theatre group has relocated.

The small hotel would be the second new lodging converted in downtown now that the Darling Hotel has opened after an extensive remodel from a former county court annex. The Main St. Theater exterior would retain its historic look according to a city agreement. Parking would be in the parking structure behind the Quonset-style building.