Pandemic magnifies 2020 cotton concerns

Farmers and people in the cotton sector say COVID-19 has had a significant impact on global cotton markets. Other factors cutting acreage include an oversupply of cotton inventory from 2019, trade challenges and reduced water supplies for some Central Valley farmers.

Merced County farmer Gino Pedretti III of El Nido said the trade dispute between the U.S. and China “put a damper on what farmers were planting, and with COVID, people are worried about just having a market, especially for pima cotton, which has been really hit hard.”

He said lack of water for farmers on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley also reduced acreage. In his case, with full supplies from the Merced Irrigation District, Pedretti said he planted his usual cotton acreage but put less of it into pima.

“We would have planted 10% more pima if it wasn’t for COVID,” he said. “We felt planting acala was more of a safe bet,” in part because rains at the end of March delayed planting by a week.

Mark Bagby, communications director for the Bakersfield-based cotton cooperative Calcot Ltd., described 2020 as “clearly a year none of us have ever been through,” noting that California now has the fewest acres of upland cotton in the nation.

“Growers did plant less; I’m not sure how much of it was due to the pandemic, but lower planting decisions were driven by already low cotton prices and uncooperative weather,” Bagby said, citing late spring storms.

“There was a lot of planting that probably could have happened in March and April that just didn’t happen,” he said.

Riverside County farmer Grant Chaffin of Blythe said he cut his cotton plantings 30%.

“It certainly wasn’t an optimistic market going into planting, so we said, let’s reduce our planted acreage and let’s go with short- to mid-season varieties,” Chaffin said. “This is the first time in 25 years that, when I was planting cotton in March, I hadn’t sold any of the cotton crop that was produced the preceding December.”

The market has been “absolutely terrible,” he said: “It’s been an extremely difficult market to try and sell cotton.”

Chaffin said the trade dispute with the U.S. led China not to buy cotton and, once the pandemic hit, other overseas mills also backed away from California cotton purchases.

The economic study by Davis-based ERA Economics said the pandemic cut demand for cotton as mills closed and shoppers scaled back retail purchases. This was especially the case for mills in China that import pima. The American pima export market experienced a larger relative decrease in demand than other markets for cotton, the report said, and because California is the major U.S. pima producer, it has experienced the brunt of the losses.

The study was commissioned by a coalition led by the California Farm Bureau Federation.

With mill closures overseas and domestic retail difficulties, Bagby said, “it doesn’t take too many rattles and a link or two in the supply chain before the chain is really vibrating up and down.”

“If the mills are closed for months at a time, it’s going to affect the markets,” he said. “Supply will adjust to demand, but the swings always seem to take a year or two to be felt. Until we have some solution to the pandemic, I think this will continue.”