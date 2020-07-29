Rotary Clubs recirculate $250,000 back into community

“With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, we knew local organizations would be hurting,” Rotary Club of Visalia President Doug Arnold said. “Being able to help this many organizations, at this level financially, has been a real boon to our community.”

One organization that greatly beneficiated from the grants were the Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation. They received $25,000 for the hospital’s Street Medicine program for the homeless and an additional $1,000 for COVID-19 relief.

“We are just so grateful to Rotary for helping with our COVID-19 Relief Fund, enabling us to help the hospital and its staff members during this crisis,” Director of the Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation Liz Wynn said. “Visalia is known for stepping up to help those in need, and Rotary has shown once again that they are leading the way.”

The other 13 organizations who received grants were: ABC, Bethlehem, CASA, Family Services of Tulare County, Food Link, Happy Trails Riding Academy, Porterville Rotary, Salvation Army, Valley Oak SPCA, Visalia Emergency Aid Council, Visalia Unified School District, Visalia Rescue Mission, Visalia Senior Gleaners.

Organizations that want to apply for future grants can visit the foundation’s web site (www.visaliarcfoundation.org) or the websites of any of the five local clubs – Rotary Club of Visalia, Visalia Breakfast Rotary, Visalia Sunset Rotary, County Center Rotary and Visalia Latino Rotary.