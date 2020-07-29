Wyndham Visalia wins in-house award

“This is a great honor for our hotel and a direct result of the hard work of our wonderful staff. To be recognized among properties in locations from historic cities to beautiful beaches all over the world is a compliment to Visalia and our beautiful Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks,” said Samantha Rummage-Mathias, the hotel’s general manager.

Wyndham Visalia was one of 45 Wyndham Hotel and Resorts around the world that was honored with the award. Of the 45 worldwide, 17 were in the U.S. and 3 in California, one being Wyndham Visalia.

The Wyndham Visalia is a 256 room hotel offering guests single, double and suite accommodations. The property won Large Business of the Year 2019 presented by Visalia Chamber of Commerce and recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation over 18 months. Property features include Café California restaurant with a new all weather outdoor patio, Mahogany’s Lounge with entertainment, two pools —one indoor heated pool and spa, one outdoor pool with sun deck, state of the art fitness center, complimentary high speed Wi-Fi and ample complimentary parking.

The hotel just celebrated its 45th birthday and is known for accommodating events for the community over many years, from weddings to corporate meetings from five to 500 guests. Many locals have enjoyed family traditions starting with an engagement party onto a wedding and followed by baby showers. The hotel is also well know for hosting large conventions from all over the nation with 22,000 square feet of meeting space, 14 break out rooms with professional catering staff and award winning chefs.