Event steers job search in local trades

The drive-thru hiring event is a non-contact adaptation of an on-site hiring event, where an employer offers information on employment opportunities to job seekers who will remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event.

“Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumé. They will have an opportunity to meet the employer and potentially get interviewed on the spot while remaining in their vehicle,” shared business engagement specialist Monica Andrade.

Safety measures will be implemented to protect the health of our customers, partners, and staff. Event attendees are required to wear face coverings during the event; a free mask will be provided to those who need one (while supplies last).

If you would like more information about the drive-thru hiring event, contact Monica Andrade at [email protected] The Tulare County Employment Connection provides a range of career services to local job seekers and businesses in Tulare County. More than 44,000 job seekers in Tulare County benefit yearly from the Tulare County Employment Connection services, providing them with valuable job readiness training, career resources, and employment opportunities. For more information visit www.employmentconnect.org or call the Employment Connection Hotline at 559-713-5190. The Employment Connection Facebook page offers weekly webinars on job leads, virtual recruiting assistance and more.