Specialty sports store opens shop in Exeter

The store is an extension of Forever Young Events which manages and operates five events a year such as a fitness expo and several marathons. Since it is unlikely that they’ll be able to able to host an event again this year, they figured now would be a good time to open up a physical store. They sell essential products for runners, backpackers, Crossfitters, and endurance athletes. FYE Sports considers their shop as comparable to a smaller version of REI (Recreational Equipment Inc.).

“We’re hitting all the areas that they’re hitting minus bike repairs and sales,” president of Forever Young Events Michael Young said. “We wanted to connect our community to the outdoors and do more than just five events a year.”

FYE Sports sells a variety of items such as gear, apparel and nutrition. They also sell products that are normally only found at expos such as Halo Headbands and ROLL Recovery. They’re also the only dealer in Tulare County to sell OOFOS, which is a high-end recovery flip flop that relieves pressure from feet after running or biking. The store has over 35 vendors within their shop. They’ve been deemed a specialty store for Reebok, meaning they have exclusive access to products that can’t be found in other stores such as Dicks Sporting Goods. On Aug 8 they hosted the “Topo Shoe Launch” which is a running shoe, and they’re the only approved dealer within Tulare County.

“We’re always scouting out new products that people want but can’t buy here,” Young said.

Forever Young Events started about four years ago with the End of the Trail half marathon, which is now the largest 10k in Visalia. They also host the Healthy Living Expo which is the largest fitness expo in Visalia. Another big event is the Sasquatch Trail Run which normally takes place in Woodlake but will be virtual this year. Runners can sign up for $40 and will receive a shirt, elevation culture medal, trucker hat, and 15% off in the sports store. Runners will then go out and run their 5k anywhere they want and then tag FYE Events on social media with their shirt, hat and medal.

Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the FYE Sports shop hosts cyclists from Visalia, Tulare, and Hanford. They set up tables and canopies with free snacks, water, and coffee so cyclists can rest after their rides.

“We want to do events like that where we’re connecting people to the outdoors, getting people active and we’re coordinating that with the community,” Young said. “Being that we have a store here, we’re going to be doing a lot of low-cost events in Exeter. We’re going to work with the local community and will have a race here in the local area.”