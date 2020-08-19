Tulare County caught in the middle of pistachio law suit

Wonderful says in their legal filing that Terra Bella grower ARO Pistachios, now owned by Touchstone Pistachios which is run by the Assemi family in Fresno are, “now hurriedly building that huge facility with those unlawful permits.”

Clearly the competitive juices are flowing in an industry where a handful of players dominate. Here, the top player looks to edge out an upstart with a likely a billion pound pistachio crop hanging heavy on the trees.

Nut case hearing set

The nut case has been set for its first hearing Sept. 1 at the Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia. Also scheduled soon, an appeal hearing in front of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 25.

ARO and Touchstone claim Wonderful have, “been incrementally transforming a small, local pistachio processing facility into a massive, regional pistachio processing facility on prime farmland in Tulare County.”

Wonderful calls the Terra Bella project a ”massive industrial agricultural operation” with permits to add eight nut storage silos to the 12 they already have.

But “massive” and “industrial” may better characterize Resnick’s operations in the state as California’s largest citrus grower, largest nut farmer, largest pomegranate processor, Fiji Water and Justin Wine owner and one of the state’s biggest water users.

If the count of nut storage silos is a good measure—the industry ranks production this way—Resnick’s San Joaquin Valley nut plants are clearly impressive. His Lost Hills nut plant has around 150 storage silos, the King facility south of Kettleman sports around 77 silos and his newer Firebaugh pistachio plant has around 90 silos as seen on a Google search.

By Wonderful’s own account, the company cultivates and harvests more than 65,000 acres of pistachio and almond orchards and delivers more than 450 million pounds of nuts globally each year.

By contrast Wonderful’s lawsuit complains the competitor, the Terra Bella plant owner is bragging that it could grow into a facility “with a capacity of 50+ million [pounds].”

In an interview in the past Resnick says the strategy of doing heavy marketing of pistachios like the Get Crackin’ campaign, has helped him become a market leader.

“As a leader, we control almost 60 percent of the market and of the retail market in the U.S. we probably control a great deal more than that, and that market has grown because we’ve created a demand through advertising,” Resnick said.