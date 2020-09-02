Local peaches recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Prima Wawona voluntarily recalls bags of loose peaches from Fresno, Tulare County plants sold between June 1 and August 19
FRESNO – A Valley fruit packing house is recalling bags of loose peaches sold since June 1 because the products could possibly be contaminated with salmonella.
On Aug. 22, Prima Wawona voluntarily recalled the peaches as a precaution after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began investigating a salmonella outbreak that sickened 60 people in nine states possibly linked to the fruit. The peaches were packaged at Wawona plants in Fresno and Tulare counties and sold from June 1 through Aug. 3 and distributed from June 1 through Aug. 19.
“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” said George Nikolich, Vice President Technical Operations for Wawona. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality fruit.”
Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets with the following product codes:
- Wawona Peaches – 033383322001
- Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400
- Prima Peaches – 766342325903
- Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400
- Kroger Peaches – 011110181749
- Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488
For bagged peaches, the product codes may be found at the bottom of each package. All affected peaches may be found in stores nationwide.
The bulk/loose peaches are sold in grocery stores in a variety of formats, typically bins where consumers may select their own fruit and may have the following stickers with PLU numbers on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401.
Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Prima Wawona’s toll-free number at 1-877-722-7554, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or visit its web site at wawonapacking.com.