Retailer gets FaceTime with customers

The shop also increased their social media usage to better serve customers remotely. They post pictures of their products on Facebook and Instagram, then customers would call in to inquire and possibly purchase a certain product they saw.

“I’m posting everyday now, it really brought a lot of people in and it worked to our advantage,” Wiebe said. “We did so many beautiful Easter baskets and shipped them all over the United States.”

Pacific Treasures was able to stay open because they also sell food. A few of the items they offer are handmade Italian pasta and pasta sauces, gourmet oils, vinegar, and culinary sauces, plus chocolate and other kinds of candy. Their food sales ramped-up because they had items that grocery stores were running out of. As a result, they increased their food inventory.

“I had a lot of suppliers that could ship right away. I’ve never sold so much pasta in my life,” Wiebe said.

Downtown Visalia has been home to Pacific Treasures for 29 years. They are very active in community as they’re big supporters of the local schools, organizations and fundraisers. According to Wiebe, the last few months have demonstrated the resilience of the Visalia community and the surrounding areas.

“I’m thankful that we could work through everything and people were very understanding of our ability to navigate the situations,” she said. “One takeaway I’m seeing is people are realizing the importance of shopping local. If you shop at a local store, your money stays here in the community.”

As shelter-in-place orders are lifted and businesses begin reopening around the country, Pacific Treasures will continue some of their new practices they’ve implemented. FaceTime shopping is here to stay along with curbside pick-ups and shipping services.