State funding to help smoke out fake hemp

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp as a federally-approved crop for its almost non-existent levels of the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana. The most popular use right now is make CBD oil, used for health issues and exists in beauty products. A new CBD retail store is about to open in Downtown Visalia. Reports of a surplus of hemp in other parts the United States have surfaced as farmers have rushed to plant their fields with a new potential money maker.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved zoning ordinances and use permits to allow for hemp cultivation in the county on May 7. The ordinance essentially treats industrial hemp as any other legal agriculture crop, with some additional restrictions. The cultivation and production of industrial hemp was temporarily banned by the county on March 26, 2019.

Tom Tucker, the county agricultural commissioner, said the processing requirements are different depending on the zone and whether the crop is processed indoors or outdoors. The requirement remained unchanged when the supervisors voted in favor of the ordinance.

If indoor processing is being done within one of five agriculture zones, then it must be done 1,000 feet away from any urban development. If it’s done within one of two industrial zones, there is no setback requirement from urban development, according to the zoning ordinance. Any outdoor processing being done in either agriculture or industrial zones must be done at least 1,000 feet from development.

To help law enforcement differentiate between hemp and cannabis, Tucker said the county will make its entire registration and permit list available to officers.