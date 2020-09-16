Antique show polishing up for in-person event this month

“There’s so many people that have not been able to take advantage of all the help and support that the government has offered, myself included since I have not qualified for anything,” Scarbrough said. “That’s the greatest gratification for me is being able to help them. It feels like a ray of sunshine through all of the darkness.”

A lot of the vendors and small business owners rely on events like the Rusty Roots show in the fall, to get them through the holiday season. There are also vendors participating who have lost their homes in the wildfires happening around the Central Valley. This show will give them something to look forward to plus an opportunity to earn some extra income.

Over 100 vendors will be coming from several different states. In the past they’ve had vendors from other countries such as England, but not this year due to international travel restrictions. According to Scarbrough, the show will also be a good chance for community members to get out of their homes. They can expect a wide variety of items being sold from vintage décor, creative art, garden art and succulents, furniture, and other kinds of antiques. There will also be a plethora of food vendors ranging from dried fruits and vegetables, snacks and desserts, or even full meals from places like Chicken Shack or Pita Kabob.

“I’m excited that we’re able to bring vendors from so far away with unique items that no one else is able to provide, and it is for everyone here to take advantage of,” Scarbrough said.

The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are only sold at the gate and are $5 for general admission. Early bird tickets are available on Saturday which will grant entrance to the show at 8 a.m. Children 15 and under are free. More information can be found on their web site rustyrootsshow.com.

The Rusty Roots show began in Visalia in 2011 in the Sears parking lot. The show started with just 20 vendors and now has grown to over 170 amongst the different shows. Due to the immense growth, the show had to move to the International Agri-Center in September 2018. They’ve also done shows in Turlock and are working on expanding to northern and southern California.