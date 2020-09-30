CASA gifted $250K from anonymous donor

“Since COVID-19 has affected us in so many ways, specifically with the canceling of our two main fundraisers, receiving this generous donation will continue to help us implement the Change a Child’s Story campaign to actively recruit more volunteers,” Eric Johnson, executive director for CASA of Tulare County said.

Change of a Child’s Story is a campaign aimed toward showcasing the perspective of a child who is going through the system. The campaign was created by National CASA and is the successor to similar campaigns like, “I am for the child.”

The campaign was born out of the experience volunteers had getting to know the children they were working with.

“Kids in foster care often have a negative image as those with behavioral issues or such, but every child’s story is unique. Our volunteers have proven there is more to them and that these kids are simply those who’ve faced traumatic circumstances and need guidance and resources to help them cope, heal, and find stability,” Melissa Murphy, marketing coordinator for CASA said.

With this generous donation Johnson and CASA staff hope to diversify their volunteer population. Murphy said that most of their volunteers are Caucasian females and a little more than half of the kids CASA serves are males, many of which are Hispanic. Adding to the challenge of finding volunteers, Murphy said out of 121 active volunteers, 50% are from Visalia and 35% are from either Tulare or Porterville. That leaves only 18 volunteers that are located in other communities.

“Since we have a waitlist of almost 250 children and they are all over the county, it would be beneficial to have CASA volunteers from all parts of the county,” Murphy said.

This is the largest single donation made to CASA ever. Johnson ensured that the funds will be used to increase public awareness and drive focused recruitment for underrepresented volunteer populations.

“This funding will help us bring awareness in communities traditionally not served throughout Tulare County — with a goal of decreasing the number of children on our waitlist by 50%,” Johnson said.