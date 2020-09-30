Creek Fire threatens Central Valley farmers

That’s because Friant water comes from a series of reservoirs above Fresno that feed into Edison’s Big Creek system. When the fire forced Edison to evacuate its workers from Big Creek, they “set the lakes to minimal releases, locked the doors and got out,” said Eric R. Quinley, General Manager of Delano-Irrigation District.

Those upper lakes in the Big Creek system feed into Millerton Lake, which, in turn, feeds the Friant-Kern Canal.

“Since the start of the fire, we’ve been living off storage,” Quinley said of water coming out of Millerton.

But that storage is getting dangerously low, according to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation South-Central California Area Manager Michael Jackson.

Millerton has been drawn down to 170,000-acre feet, Jackson told the Friant Water Authority board at its meeting on Sept. 24. The Bureau owns the Friant-Kern Canal, which is operated by the Friant Water Authority.

That 170,000-acre feet is within striking distance of the “minimum pool” level of 135,000-acre feet.

“If it gets to that level, there’s no physical way to get water out of the lake and into the canal,” Jackson said.

The Friant-Kern Canal is gravity fed, meaning its valves are embedded in the Friant Dam high enough to get the water going on its 152-mile slide down the valley to Bakersfield.

If the lake drops below 135,000 acre feet, those valves could “go dry,” something that hasn’t happened in canal’s nearly 70-year history.

Edison is still assessing damage but Jackson said he’s been told the company can increase releases to send 10,000 acre feet down the system through the end of this month.

It’s hoping to release another 5,000 acre feet after that, but that’s not certain.

“They’re hoping to get back to normal operations by October 15,” Jackson said. “We just have to get through this bottleneck right now. It’s definitely an emerging water story.”