Chicken eatery to join In-N-Out in Tulare

The highly anticipated project, next to Evolutions on Prosperity, has been rumored for over a year and now appears to be ready to hatch with a rapidly expanding drive-thru chicken eatery – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – to be located next to the In-N-Out pad on a site plan without naming the tenant.

Tulare Mayor Jose Sigala said he could not confirm the In-N-Out deal but did confirm Raising Cane’s would be next door. An announcement of the whole deal will come from the city soon confirms Sigala.

Raising Cane’s is also building a new restaurant in front of the Sequoia Mall in Visalia, also in Hanford and may be planning a second Visalia location next to In-N-Out’s new Riggin and Dinuba Boulevard spot, almost ready to break ground. In Bakersfield Raising Cane’s has a store nearby another In-N-Out as well.

A Tulare staff report on the quick service restaurant (QSR) project says the development could bring in $3 to $5 million in sales tax adding the two fast food operations will also create more than 100 to 150 jobs. The report adds that construction of the two-unit, dare we say double-double, fast food development could start this month.

The city agenda item postponed from Sept. 15 says the project, owned by John Roberts and Kent McNiece is, “asking for an economic development assistance grant for $21,357 as a contribution to the installation of public improvements associated with a four-acre retail development on Prosperity Avenue.” The report cites the cost of the left turn lane.

The agenda item has now been postponed to an upcoming meeting, expected Oct. 6.

Like some corporations, In-N-Out does not like the word getting out on their plans but after two years of activity involving the Tulare hospital who formerly owned the parcel and now the involvement of the city in subsidizing the project, the word has spread.