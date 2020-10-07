Tulare County hands out $5.3M in grants to local businesses

When she was told to close her doors in March her and her daughter were fortunate to have a small nest egg saved up. Unfortunately, she had just put in her professional sports apparel order for the upcoming season. When the pandemic dragged on for weeks she not only had to make her vendors whole, but utility bills started stacking up. At one point she had to let go of her two part time employees. While she feels bad for letting them go she sympathizes with other business owners who laid off their staff in droves.

“We felt bad because the rest of downtown, you know, they had to let go of even more employees…it was sad,” Palomino said.

She said that she hopes to hire them back in the future if she can.

Peck said in previous interviews with The Sun-Gazette that the grant application process was created to give out money quickly and efficiently. And that is one of the reasons Palomino decided to apply. For the months after shutting down she said that grant and loan applications were intimidating and asked for unique information that she did not have. Meanwhile the grant application offered by the WIB was quick and easy.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything simpler,” Palomino said.

Peck said as well that this program gave the WIB an opportunity to work with small businesses like Palomino’s. Normally the WIB works with larger employers, but a program like this has connected businesses of all sizes with the resources WIB has to offer.

“The work the WIB does…is either focused on workers or with industries writ large,” Peck said. “We really haven’t been as good of a resource for the really small businessperson who has some attributes for the industry stuff and the worker.”

Industries reached

In terms of the kind of industries reached with the grant disbursements, Peck said the largest sector of businesses were salons, aestheticians, auto repair shops and detailing. Collectively Peck categorized them as “other services,” and they made up 410 of the 1,075 grants distributed.

The next highest category were 155 professional and business service companies like plumbers, photographers, lawn care specialist and others. Not far behind were 128 leisure and hospitality businesses. 118 were educational and health services like day cares and doctor offices. 114 were retail, and 32 were agriculture related businesses.

Other industries that received 31 grants or less were transportation and warehousing; construction; wholesale trade and manufacturing. Not included in Peck’s list were churches and nonprofits.

“Great job, great program and I really do think this had a very positive impact in Tulare County,” Vander Poel said.

Because the board intended to spend the full $7.5 million they are still hoping to find ways to spend the remaining $2,125,000 remaining on the table. Peck said the WIB and the CAO’s office is still looking to find ways to distribute the funds left over but have not settled on a plan yet.

“We are going to continue to provide input as we work with the cities and chambers as far what the needs with the businesses are,” Peck said.