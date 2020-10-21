La Mejor celebrates 50 years in business

The local restaurant, bakery, and tortilla factory celebrate their 50th anniversary of serving the Central Valley
FARMERSVILLE – In a time of economic downturn due to the ongoing pandemic, one local shop is standing tall and thriving. On Oct. 15, La Mejor celebrated 50 years of business in the Central Valley.
Referred to as “Mini Mexico” by various local residents, La Mejor has a little bit of everything.
One side of the shop is a restaurant that specializes in freshly made carnitas, tamales, and enchiladas which are all available for catering. Another part of the store is a bakery with freshly made pan dulce. They also have Mexican arts and crafts, fresh groceries, and a wide selection of candy.
“Anything you can find in Mexico, you can find it here,” Co-owner Rosa Vasquez said.
In the late 1980s, La Mejor became popular for their homemade tortillas. According to Vasquez, they had some of the best flour tortillas in the country and they did a lot of exporting to Japan, France, and other grocery stores in Tulare County. Unfortunately, they were forced to close down their distribution factory in the late 1990s. She deems the reason to be that larger corporations began cannibalizing the tortilla market and slowly bought out La Mejor’s top accounts. They still manufacture tortillas but it is mainly for in-house use.
One of their main focuses during this time of year is helping out with local fundraisers. Schools and churches raise money by pre-selling tamales and enchiladas, then they’ll turn to La Mejor to fulfill the orders. The restaurant is projected to sell between 9,000 and 11,000 dozen tamales between now and December.
Unlike many restaurants around the country, La Mejor has experienced minimal effects of COVID-19. Despite the cost of meat consistently rising over the last few months, their prices have remained the same.
“We haven’t had to increase prices, so this is the only place where you can feed the whole family for a reasonable price, and the consistency of the food is still the same,” Vasquez said.
One effect the pandemic has had on La Mejor is that they were forced to cancel their 50th anniversary event. They wanted to have a community gathering to celebrate the occasion, but now they’re thinking of doing a special sale for customers.
La Mejor opened in 1970 when Vasquez’s parents opened up shop. They moved from Daly City to Farmersville to open La Mejor, and they were inspired by Vasquez’s aunt who had a similar kind of business in Orosi. They’ve been in the same building for all 50 years which has undergone much expansion. In 2018, Vasquez and her brother Rodrigo bought the shop from their parents and have been running it ever since.