La Mejor celebrates 50 years in business

One of their main focuses during this time of year is helping out with local fundraisers. Schools and churches raise money by pre-selling tamales and enchiladas, then they’ll turn to La Mejor to fulfill the orders. The restaurant is projected to sell between 9,000 and 11,000 dozen tamales between now and December.

Unlike many restaurants around the country, La Mejor has experienced minimal effects of COVID-19. Despite the cost of meat consistently rising over the last few months, their prices have remained the same.

“We haven’t had to increase prices, so this is the only place where you can feed the whole family for a reasonable price, and the consistency of the food is still the same,” Vasquez said.

One effect the pandemic has had on La Mejor is that they were forced to cancel their 50th anniversary event. They wanted to have a community gathering to celebrate the occasion, but now they’re thinking of doing a special sale for customers.

La Mejor opened in 1970 when Vasquez’s parents opened up shop. They moved from Daly City to Farmersville to open La Mejor, and they were inspired by Vasquez’s aunt who had a similar kind of business in Orosi. They’ve been in the same building for all 50 years which has undergone much expansion. In 2018, Vasquez and her brother Rodrigo bought the shop from their parents and have been running it ever since.