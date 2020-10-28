Planning commission votes for California bungalow style for Exeter’s newest apartments

Exeter Planning Commission votes in favor of modern housing style for new apartments slated for the former Copeland’s Lumber Yard site

EXETER – The Exeter City Council gave the thumbs up to Bill Morgan of West Coast Construction to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the footprint of the old Copeland’s Lumber Yard in May. All that was left was for the Exeter Planning Commission to settle on a specific style.

The initial design submitted to the commission for review was the mission/Spanish Revival, but they wanted a second option. On Sept. 17 they took a look at renderings of an “arts and crafts (California bungalow)” style. Ultimately the commission selected the “California bungalow” design. A commission staff report stated that both designs captured the design of the surrounding neighborhood.