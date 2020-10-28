Kaweah Delta plans for the future

“It’s been an unprecedented and challenging seven months for Kaweah Delta” Herbst said recalling that the hospital lost around $37 million in the last fiscal year that ended in July. The red ink has continued to flow through the summer with mostly federal stimulus funds making the difference.

COVID cases required more staff time, filling beds with older patients that stay longer who need more intensive care. The pandemic gobbled up the hospital’s resources from supplies to overtime pay. Meanwhile, “We put our regular services on pause” Herbst described—services like every day surgical procedures that are the bread and butter of the district’s finances. Staff also faced unprecedented pressures impacting front line workers who got COVID, worked incredible hours and struggled to get enough protective equipment.

Occupancy plunged and most in-person services were shut down. Not just the main campus was affected as COVID fears caused residents not to seek services at Kaweah Delta’s extensive network of outpatient clinics, urgent care facilities and specialty service centers. The Lifestyle Center continues to be shuttered and even births at the hospital have declined.

The Demaree Urgent Care for example saw just 26 patients a day in April compared to 112 patients a day just two months earlier, before the virus hit.

Kaweah Delta has experienced a huge drop in the number of patients in most categories as elective procedures were postponed.

Other district projects have been affected too. In 2016 Kaweah Delta approved construction of a new 120-unit independent, assisted, and memory care senior living—Quail Park at Shannon Ranch. But new occupants have not moved in and occupancy in August was just 9% with the project generating a loss in the last fiscal year of $3.2 million.

Now with COVID cases falling the board heard a report in September that “Quail Park at Shannon Ranch will see a significant increase in deposits and people moving into the facilities,” concludes a staff report.

In May the hospital announced it would resume elective surgical procedures. Helping to move toward the goal of restarting services, new tests and procedures allowed all surgical patients to be tested as well as COVID-19 antibody test for its employees. Every patient every day started to get tested.

“We started to reintroduce other services knowing that we have the flexibility to stop at any time. If we see that surge coming, we can ramp right back. If we see the numbers continue to fall, we can accelerate,” Herbst said. That worked.

“We deliberately stopped doing non-essential elective surgery to create that surge capacity that really has never materialized,” Herbst added.

A lot of these surgeries that have been put off are important. Patients are looking for that painful knee to be replaced, that shoulder, that torn rotator cuff to get repaired. They are still in pain, but they have been putting up with it. But that took time and some convincing.

Safest place

Herbst assured prospective patients early in the summer that “the hospital is probably one of the safest places you can be right now given the amount of disinfection we are doing, the constant hand washing, the constant wearing of the personal protective equipment.”

The COVID emergency appeared to peak as doctors learned there were practices and treatments that could reduce mortality, early intervention procedures allowing slowly a re-start of a line of services helping cancer patients, offering cardiac surgeries and birthing babies.

The hospital today is at 92% occupancy.

Visitors return

In the past few weeks Herbst says some positive signs are allowing front line staff and administrators at the hospital to catch their breath, loosening some rules that should also affect how patients recover.

A clear sign is the announcement that visitors are again being allowed in non-COVID patients rooms as of Oct. 19. Again, you can thank testing. “We understand the importance of having a loved one with you during hospitalization. We are taking measured steps to safely bring back visitors at our downtown campus for admitted patients,” Herbst said. The visitor must remain in the patient’s room during their visit. A loved one who is visiting should have no symptoms of illness and must not have had a recent positive COVID-19 test.