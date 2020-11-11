Feds approve $5M to begin repairs on Friant-Kern Canal

“Since day one, the Trump Administration directed Reclamation to modernize infrastructure to ensure water reliability for California’s farms and communities,” Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman said. “I am delighted Reclamation reached another of the Administration’s critical milestones for the San Joaquin Valley and look forward to seeing shovels in the ground in the near future.”

Signed into law in 2016, the bipartisan Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act, championed by Valley Republican Congressmen Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) and Devin Nunes (CA-22), and Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA), created a process by which water infrastructure projects, like the Friant-Kern Canal Project, can be authorized by Congress and provided federal funds of up to 50% of total project costs.

“From repairing the Friant-Kern Canal to issuing new updated, science-based regulations to bring our communities more water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, the President and his teams at the Interior Department and Bureau of Reclamation have navigated complicated California water policy to secure multiple achievements in order to help Californians get the water they contract and pay for,” McCarthy said.

Reclamation published the Final Environmental Impact Statement/Environmental Impact Report for the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project (FKC Project) in September. Under federal law, Reclamation was required to wait at least 30 days before signing the ROD, which formally selects the preferred alternative and completes the required environmental reviews of the FKC Project. The preferred option, called “Canal Enlargement and Realignment,” proposes raising the embankment and liner along 13 miles of the Friant-Kern Canal to allow water to pass over the sunken section while also building a parallel canal along 20 miles of the western bank of the canal to bypass the section. This option would require the bureau to acquire 510 acres of private land and 2.5 million cubic yards of dirt.

The second option, simply called “Canal Enlargement,” would raise the embankment and liner, widen and raise 20 miles of the canal in the subsidence area and install four miles of a bypass canal to the east where water would be pumped through turnouts and road crossings. This option would require USBR to acquire 144 acres of private land and 6 million cubic yards of dirt. Reclamation estimates the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project will cost $500,000,000, which will be financed through a combination of federal and non-federal funds.

McCarthy and Nunes said the project was a major priority for the Trump Administration. It was part of Trump’s Presidential Memorandum on Promoting the Reliable Supply and Delivery of Water in the West on Oct. 19, 2018 and another Presidential Memorandum on Developing and Delivering More Water Supplies in California while visiting Bakersfield on Feb. 19, 2020.

“For the first time in decades administration, the federal government has provided the Valley steadfast support against the radical environmentalists’ crusade against agriculture,” Nunes said. “Today’s decision to advance this crucial infrastructure project—the Friant-Kern Canal restoration—is yet another historic victory for the Central Valley.”

In 2017, the Friant Water Authority discovered significant subsidence (up to two feet in some areas) along 33 miles of the Friant-Kern Canal in Tulare and Kern Counties. The subsidence has reduced the canal’s capacity to deliver water by 60% to the Arvin-Edison Water Storage District, Delano-Earlimart Irrigation District, Kern Tulare Water District, Sausalito Irrigation District, Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District, South San Joaquin Municipal Utility District, Tea Pot Dome Water District, and Terra Bella Irrigation District.