Valley summit introduces topics for Friday

Assemblyman Devon Mathis is scheduled to speak on “Political News and Issues for South Valley Businesses.” Attendees can participate in a training session on “COVID Safety and the New Normal,” providing ways to better assess facilities and employee safety.

The fourth annual event will be virtual this year and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The keynote speakers are Lance Hastings, president, California Manufacturers and Technology Association, speaking at 10:15 a.m. and closing speaker Melanie Hellwig-White, president of Hellwig Products, speaking at 2:30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to choose from eight breakout sessions during the event and can watch them online later at their convenience. There is no fee for participating via Zoom, but organizers are encouraging sponsorships of the sessions to cover expenses. Sponsors will be given the opportunity to speak briefly at the beginning of their sponsored session.

Businesses that have already committed to sponsoring the Summit are presenting sponsors Saputo and Electric Motor Shop. Supporting sponsors include BMI Mechanical Inc., California Dairies and the City of Visalia.

To register, go to the shortened URL bit.ly/2GMq29m. For further information about sponsorships, contact Bruce Nicotero at [email protected] or visit www.southvalleyindustrialcollaborative.org.