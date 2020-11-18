Visalia Mall owner expected to buy JC Penney

“Our goal from the beginning of this process has been to ensure JC Penney will continue to serve customers for decades to come and this court approval accomplishes that objective,” said Jill Soltau, JC Penney CEO. “With the 2020 holiday season in full swing, we are excited to operate under the new ownership of Brookfield and Simon outside of Chapter 11 and under the JC Penney banner.

For Visalia Mall the news solidifies the role of one of the big anchors at the shopping mall helping them to continue to attract tenants in this uncertain retail environment. The mall’s largest players, JC Penney, Macy’s and Old Navy have had a tough 2020 but “Now are preparing for the most important holiday quarter in recent memory,” notes one analyst.

Tulare fast food project under construction

Still no announcement that In-N-Out is coming to Tulare but dirt is flying this week at the project site next to Evolutions. Developers are said to have an agreement with the popular burger chain and a quick service chicken company—Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers—next door. Work on the off sites is underway as well as a wall dividing the property.

VF Corporation buys direct-to-consumer company

VF Corporation, the international clothing company with a big presence in Visalia, announced this week they had acquired Supreme, a privately-owned global streetwear brand. The transaction is expected to be completed late in calendar year 2020. Supreme sells apparel, accessories and footwear under its namesake brand globally through direct-to-consumer channels, primarily digital.

The Supreme brand’s founder, James Jebbia and the senior leadership team of the brand will remain with the company, headquartered in New York City.

“We are thrilled to welcome Supreme to the VF family and to build on our decades-long relationship as we create value for all of our stakeholders,” Jebbia said.

Goshen attracts more home builders

Greg Nunley wants to build 37-acre project for Self Help Enterprises adding more multi-family units and single family housing lots plus a grocery store.

Goshen continues to find themselves in a beneficial situation where Highway 99 continues to add all sorts of new highway commercial projects, but three major home builders are now planning more units in the community.

Already Porterville’s Smee Builders is busy on the west side of the freeway with the Cross Creek—a 400 unit subdivision of single family homes. Now another builder—Tulare developer Greg Nunley has plans for a 37-acre residential and commercial project at the sw corner of Rd 72 and Riggin, on the east side of the Betty Drive interchange. Nunley, a retiring city council member in Tulare, filed the plan with the county recently.