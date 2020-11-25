Electric bus maker’s NASDAQ listing boosts prospects for Porterville plant

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of battery-electric vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, and shuttle buses, as well as a double decker bus and cargo van. The company’s line of vehicles is all battery powered with zero emissions.

GreenPower CEO Fraser Atkinson says the listing on the exchange has made a huge difference in how the company is viewed in the marketplace. “Some months ago, they were saying ‘your product looks good but we just don’t know if in a year or two you will still be around.’” Atkinson added that, “Today the don’t say that anymore.”

Tiny GreenPower has been mentioned in the financial press in the same breath as giant Tesla who the market is “hyper obsessed with” – with stock up 975% this year.

As you can see by GreenPower’s stock chart they too have been noticed in the past few months. It is up 1,245%.

GreenPower has been in Porterville since 2015. They lease two production facilities in town and have bought a 9-acre parcel ready for a full-blown factory when the time is ripe. As to when that may be – Atkinson answered with a question, “tell me when COVID ends?”

The pandemic has hurt the company on all fronts making it more difficult to source components from Asia, and they continue to be hurt by the tariff war with China. Their SEC filing say, “These tariffs have increased the cost of GreenPower’s buses imported to the United States and have had and will continue to have a negative impact on our gross margins, profitability, financial performance and financial position.” If the next president drops those tariffs – it would help.”

It’s also harder to do production and more difficult to market the product in this challenging economic climate when buyers like cities and school districts are strapped. Government incentives make the difference.

Porterville has been patiently waiting for some good news. When they first came to the city there was talk of 400 new jobs with an average salary of $45,000. That was what Jason Ridenour, economic development manager for the city of Porterville said when GreenPower announced their 9-acre purchase. Today the company has about a dozen workers here.

Focus on minivans

But most immediately the NASDAQ listen has dramatically boosted the company’s prospects. Since August listing of its shares on NASDAQ, the company has “launched a multi-faceted effort to increase production and pursue relationships that can drive repeat orders,” says Atkinson.

He recently told investors that historically, GreenPower has produced vehicles in response to specific customer orders, the company can now use the $38 million from it’s IPO to, “accelerate production, shorten timelines for deliveries, improve cost and terms from suppliers to support larger purchase orders which will be the drivers for GreenPower to attain profitability.”

The CEO says the best performing product now is the EV Star minibus with production planned to be around 20 a month. That brings in about $8 million a quarter in coming months he recently told investors.