Businesses relieved as Prop. 15 fails

Business leaders say ballot measure would have ended up increasing costs for small businesses, possibly costing jobs at larger retailers
TULARE COUNTY – Businesses of all sizes in Tulare County breathed a sigh of relief this month after the defeat of Proposition 15. With just eight days left before California certifies its statewide election results, this year’s ballot initiatives have all been decided and Proposition 15 only managed to get 48% of the vote statewide and just over one-third of the vote locally.
The ballot measure would have amended the state Constitution requiring any commercial or industrial property worth more than $3 million to be taxed at market value instead of the rate when it was purchased. The property tax would have taken effect in fiscal year 2022-23.
Visalia Property owner Stephen Cusenza said the law would have effectively repealed portions of Proposition 13, the landmark 1978 legislation requiring property to be taxed based on the year it was purchased, plus a maximum of 2% per year, until it is sold or refinanced for commercial and industrial property. He said both of the commercial buildings he owns in downtown Visalia would have been affected by the law.
“That would have been a substantial increase to the cost of maintaining those buildings at a time when property owners may not be collecting rent but are still being taxed,” Cusenza said.
The proposition did include a five-year pause before applying the reassessment to retail centers where at least half of the occupants are small businesses, those with less than 50 employees, but local business leaders say it would have only delayed the inevitable of commercial property owners passing on the cost to tenants.
“Eventually that cost will have to be passed on to the tenants,” Cusenza said.
As executive director of Downtown Visalians, Steve Nelsen estimated that nearly everyone in the 241-member association would have been negatively affected by the split roll tax. He said the property owners all acknowledged they would have to pass on the tax to their tenants which could have put the downtown’s vibrancy at risk.
“Every type of business dodged a bullet,” Nelsen said. “A lot of these large corporations have owned property for years and that had the potential to kill jobs too. But this all would have come down on the merchants harder than anyone.”
Tim Kochendarfer, assistant assessor for Tulare County, said there are currently 536 commercial/industrial properties valued at or more than $3 million, but that value is based on its Proposition 13 rates. Kochendarfer said the law would have required the Assessor’s Office to appraise every commercial/industrial property in the county to see if it met the $3 million threshold on today’s market. Kochendarfer said there are too many factors to determine how many properties would be reassessed. What he does know is that the initiative would have eliminated taxes on business and personal property of $500,000 or less.
“This would have removed $20 million in annual revenues to the county,” Kochendarfer said.
Prop. 15 also inadvertently left local farms in the lurch when it came to annual taxation. While the intent of the legislation was to make no change to existing laws affecting agricultural land, the ballot measure’s language did not expressly exempt improvements or structures used for agricultural purposes, such as barns, silos and processing plants.
“Without clean up on the legislation, this might have forced the Assessor to increase the taxes for dairies and packing houses,” Kochendarfer said.
Many of Visalia’s small businesses are represented by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce, which formally opposed the proposition for its implications to landlords and tenants alike. Even in Tulare County, where property values are among the lowest in the state, commercial property is often worth $1 million just for the land prior to constructing a building.
“We aren’t talking about giant corporations and their ability to swallow the extra cost,” Zurek said in an interview prior to the election. “We are talking about the people with under 15 employees. We are talking about legacy businesses who have always supported this community not being there anymore.”
Zurek said the measure sounds good on the surface because it would have generated an additional $12.5 billion in revenue to fund public schools.
“Business owners understood that fact but we weren’t sure if the public was going to get the message,” Zurek said. “But it looks like business groups did a good job of educating the public about the real cost of this proposition.”
Cuzensa, Nelsen and Zurek all agree the fight to maintain tax payer protections put in place by Prop. 13 isn’t over. Brett Taylor, CEO of the Tulare County Association of Realtors, said his organization opposes any repeal of any portion of Proposition 13 because it would open the door for residential properties to be affected.
“Proposition 13 continues to stand tall and for good reason,” Taylor said.
Taylor said Proposition 15 was just the latest attempt to roll back sections of Prop. 13 and won’t be the last. Taylor admitted this may have been the best attempt so far because it focused on the $3 million threshold, which most people would consider to be high-end property.
“I was actually surprised it didn’t pass,” Taylor said.
Prop. 19
Not all property tax related measures were foiled. Proposition 19 passed statewide with 51% of the vote but failed with under 45% of the vote in Tulare County.
The measure was supported statewide by California Association of Realtors, California Senior Advocate League, California Professional Firefighters, but locally was only supported by the Tulare County Association of Realtors. CEO Brett Taylor said his organization supported the initiative, which was authored by the California Association of Realtors, because it allowed seniors and victims of wildfires to transfer their residential property to family members without resetting the property’s assessment to market value.
The only caveat was that the person who received the property must make it their primary residence in order to avoid the reset, something that was added to gain support from unions wanting to close tax loopholes for the wealthiest Californians as a driving factor of public funding. In other words, vacation homes and rental homes will be reassessed if they are transferred.
“Locally we weren’t a fan of that but it was better than nothing,” Taylor said. “It was still a win for seniors and fire victims.”
Nelsen said many members of the Downtown Visalians own rental property, as well as vacation cabins and homes throughout the state, but surprisingly none of his property owners came out against the proposition.
“No one ever discussed it,” Nelsen said. “As loud as the discussion about [Proposition] 15 was, that’s how quiet the discussion of [Proposition] 19 was.”
The normally active California Chamber of Commerce and California Farm Bureau Federation were equally quiet, taking a neutral stance on the issue along with their local counterparts. The absence of opposition was probably due to the second half of the law which creates the California Fire Response Fund and County Revenue Protection Fund. Seventy-five percent of the additional revenue generated on the transfer of vacation and rental homes will go to the statewide fire fund to fund fire suppression staffing at fire stations. Fifteen percent of the revenue will go toward the county level funds to reimburse counties for revenue losses related to wildfires.