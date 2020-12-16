Tulare In-N-Out locates next to Evolutions

Tulare’s long wait for their own In-N-Out Burger restaurant is nearly over as the popular burger chain sets sights next to Evolutions
TULARE– Tulare gym-goers will have to push more than iron when they go to Evolutions, soon they’ll have to push away the temptation to scarf down a double-double after their workout.
Traci Myers, Tulare’s economic development manager confirms the iconic hamburger chain was issued a $1.4 million permit late last month to construct a 3,000-square foot new drive-thru next to Evolutions Fitness on East Prosperity.
Tulare council member Jose Sigala confirmed the deal and expressed his excitement to see a majorly popular chain locate in town.
“I am very excited we are continuing to grow despite the pandemic including bringing in two national chains,” he said. “That includes In-N-Out and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.”
Sigala expects some kind of ground breaking ceremony in January. Next to In-N-Out, fast growing Rising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will build a drive-thru as well. The company is already underway with construction of a new location in front of the Sequoia Mall in Visalia and now has three stores in Bakersfield. The Louisiana chain has approximately 500 locations nationwide.
In-N-Out’s decision to build in Tulare’s big box commercial district across from Home Depot and Walmart surprised some who had figured the LA-based eatery would choose a location nearest the freeway at the Cartmill, Highway 99 interchange.
Channeling Visalia
The development news parallels what is happening right now in Visalia. In-N-Out is building a second location in Visalia at the corner of Riggin and Dinuba Boulevard on the city’s north side. Construction of the infrastructure at this shopping center is underway, being built by owner Donahue Schreiber now.
The Tulare commercial project is four acres and being developed by GGH 1,LLC owned by John Roberts and Kent McNiece. Former city council member Greg Nunley had been involved in the project but is no longer. The retail center is divided into four parcels with three parcels earmarked for quick service restaurants fronting on Prosperity.
150 jobs
A Tulare city staff report on the project suggested the fast food operations should exceed $15 million in sales increasing over time to another $3 to 5 million. The three restaurants will generate up to 150 positions.
The first two eateries, In-N-Out and Raising Canes Chicken should be open by mid-2021 states the report. The project has been in the works for more than two years.
But the push to bring the California hamburger chain to Tulare predates that.
Stephen Case published a post over social media this summer to say, “I created this petition almost four years ago in hopes that Tulare would get an In-N-Out Burger along Highway 99 on Cartmill Avenue. And now almost 4 years later, we may be closer than ever to getting an In-N-Out Burger in Tulare! This makes me very happy and very excited! But we cannot declare victory just yet. We cannot declare victory until the day In-N-Out officially announces they will be building a In-N-Out Burger in Tulare!”