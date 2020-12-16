Tulare In-N-Out locates next to Evolutions

Tulare’s long wait for their own In-N-Out Burger restaurant is nearly over as the popular burger chain sets sights next to Evolutions

TULARE– Tulare gym-goers will have to push more than iron when they go to Evolutions, soon they’ll have to push away the temptation to scarf down a double-double after their workout.

Traci Myers, Tulare’s economic development manager confirms the iconic hamburger chain was issued a $1.4 million permit late last month to construct a 3,000-square foot new drive-thru next to Evolutions Fitness on East Prosperity.

Tulare council member Jose Sigala confirmed the deal and expressed his excitement to see a majorly popular chain locate in town.

“I am very excited we are continuing to grow despite the pandemic including bringing in two national chains,” he said. “That includes In-N-Out and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.”