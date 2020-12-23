County finds positions for laid off employees

Human Resource reports all but one of the 28 employees laid off from Child Support Services will continue to work for the county in other departments

VISALIA – Tulare County may have laid off 28 positions last Friday, but none of those employees were forced to find a job outside of county office buildings.

Lupe Garza, deputy director of the Tulare County’s Human Resources and Development Department, reported the good news to the Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 15 meeting.

“I am pleased to report we have been able to offer positions to 26 employees who received layoff notices,” Garza said of the 28 positions eliminated from the Department of Child Support Services on Dec. 18.