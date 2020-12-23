Planning commission approves Richgrove gas and oil well

Shortly after answering McElroy’s initial questions, Peacock left the call due to technical difficulties regarding her speakers. McElroys continued to question the prosepect of water contamination, to which assistant director of economic development and planning Aaron Bock stepped in.

“The oil itself—not to be too complacent about it—but oil itself isn’t toxic, that would immediately kill you,” Bock said. “The people out at the coast would tell you [that] you can drink it for 70 years and not have any toxic effects. In our experience from the deer creek oil field where we put in 10 [wells], it’s how they clean it, when they separate the oil from the water that would be the problem. So that’s where the control has to occur.”

Oil is in fact toxic, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Response and Restoration, one of the government agencies involved in the response to the 2010 collapse of the Deepwater Horizon oil platform that killed 11 Americans and led to the largest oil spill in U.S. waters. They define crude oil as toxic because it causes living things harm in two different ways: physical and biochemical.

The technical cause of the Deepwater Horizon collapse was the “blowout protector” on the exploratory oil rig failed after a pulse of gas caused the drill pipe to buckle, allowing gas to reach the drill rig, causing a massive and continuous explosion. The National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling, a non-partisan body charged by President Obama with providing a thorough analysis and impartial judgment, released a detailed 398-page report on their six-month intensive effort, which concluded:

“The well blew out because a number of separate risk factors, oversights, and outright mistakes combined to overwhelm the safeguards meant to prevent just such an event from happening. But most of the mistakes and oversights at Macondo can be traced back to a single overarching failure—a failure of management. Better management by BP, Halliburton, and Transocean would almost certainly have prevented the blowout by improving the ability of individuals involved to identify the risks they faced, and to properly evaluate, communicate, and address them.”

The report also states that those identifiable mistakes “reveal such systematic failures in risk management that they place in doubt the safety culture of the entire industry.”

According to the California Environmental Protection Agency’s State Water Resources Control Board, in 2017 approximately 39,000 acre-feet of produced water—water that is brought to the surface during oil and gas production activities—was blended in Kern and Tulare Counties to irrigate approximately 90,000 acres of cropland, a 30-plus-year practice some water quality advocates have called to ban entirely.

Tulare County has some of the worst water in the state—107,922 people have unsafe drinking water according to State Water Resources Board data from Community Water Center, a Visalia non-profit working for community-driven water solutions through organizing, education, and advocacy in California.

The data shows Richgrove Community Services District, which supplies water to 1,617 people in the city of Richgrove and surrounding areas in Tulare County, has been cited nine times for violating water safety compliance standards from 2012-2020. Four of those violations were for 1,2,3-trichloropropane contamination, a compound associated with hazardous waste sites. The most recent violation was issued by the state on April 1, 2020, for being 140% in excess of 1,2,3-trichloropropane levels.

No questions were raised during the 60-second opportunity for call-ins for public comment, nor did the planning commission have any questions at the Dec. 9 meeting regarding the safety of drilling for oil on a landfill.