Jr. CEO program teaches kids the basics of business

William and Madeline’s father, Karl Shafer, pastor at River Cross Church, said a highlight of the program from his perspective was seeing the culminating event Nov. 7 when all the kids set up stands for their businesses around Visalia.

“Our kids loved being able to do that,” Shafer said, “it taught them all the things that you’d expect. Having to interface with customers and describe your product, and have the boldness to walk up to somebody and say, ‘hey, we make bookmarks.’”

At their stand, William and Madeline offered some special edition Mickey and Minnie bookmarks, and had patrons enter for a drawing to win their prized beach set bookmarks, which won first place at a contest at the Tulare County fair.

“Lots of other people came by and they liked how they don’t fall out of their book when they open your book,” Madeline said, “they stay in and you don’t lose them.”

Zurek said the Jr. CEO program provided a different kind of opportunity for kids to connect with their community during a pandemic. She shared a story about Cam Rogers, a student whose family had just moved to California and had struggled to meet anyone in the area because of COVID-19.

“It’s kind of hard to be in a new community and not do all the things that you normally would to feel a part of things,” Zurek said. “As a chamber, we helped connect him. He had a pretty prominent downtown location, he was at Garden Street plaza. Truthfully, we texted a bunch of people and said, ‘I know there’s a bunch of different ones that you can go to, but please make it a point to welcome him into our community.’ I stopped by in the morning and he was doing good, and I stopped by in the afternoon and he was like, ‘So many people have stopped by!’ So it’s little things like that. The program is more than just, ‘let me teach you how to price a cup of hot chocolate.’ We’re pretty proud of it.”

Zurek said the chamber has had multiple requests to make the Jr. CEO program available to other chambers and school districts, and plans to license the program for others to use.

Parents can currently sign their kids up for the spring session at the chamber’s website, which has a tentative start date in March.