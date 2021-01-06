New Taco Bell in Tulare hands out free tacos

The Taco Bell will feature the chain’s more modern exterior design, bright dining areas, and Wi-Fi to provide an enjoyable and comfortable environment for guests, once in-person dining reopens. For employment opportunities please visit the Taco Bell Tulare location at 1051 S. Mooney Blvd. or go to www.CottiTacoBell.com.

This will be the third Taco Bell in Tulare with other locations near the Tulare Outlets and downtown at the corner of Tulare Avenue and N Street. The new location is owned by Cotti Foods Corporation, a third-generation family franchisee based in California that currently owns and operates 85 Taco Bells, 106 Wendy’s and 5 Pieology restaurants across the U.S.

“We are excited to announce the opening of this new location in Tulare. The refreshing new look is part of our continued effort to redefine the restaurant experience while still delivering friendly service and great tasting food at an affordable price,” Cotti Foods’ CEO Peter Capriotti II said.

The family business began with Peter Capriotti Sr. purchasing a Taco Bell in 1967. His son, Peter, purchased his first restaurant in 1982 and began the same trajectory. The two joined forces in 1996 and created Cotti Foods Corporation.