Second dispensary opens in Woodlake

Despite COVID-19 slowing down construction, it has helped ramp up cannabis sales. Dunaway also owns a medical cannabis dispensary in Maryland called SunBurst Pharm, and he deems that the cannabis industry is resilient to the pandemic.

“People still need access to cannabis for medicinal purposes and they still need access to cannabis to destress and relax themselves,” Dunaway said. “People have the ability to consume cannabis in their homes and we’ve seen a large increase in consumers doing so with the added free time and lack of other activities at their disposal.”

GreenBean began as a delivery service throughout Tulare County for four years before becoming a recreational dispensary. Dunaway co-founded the company with his wife and the couple came up with the name because cannabis flower looks like green beans from afar. Woodlake was the first city to allow them to construct a storefront.

Customers have the opportunity to engage with products by sniffing through their masks and they can engage with GreenBean’s cannabis consultants to determine what will best fit their needs. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the store can only have up to eight customers in the store at a time.

“We don’t push particular products or brands. We listen to the consumer and how they want to consume cannabis, then find the products they’d benefit most from,” Dunaway said.

Quality customer service with quality products is a major focus for GreenBean, as shown by their seven-day return policy. If there is an issue with a product or if a customer isn’t satisfied, they can exchange or return their product within seven days of purchase. They also have a reward points system, for every dollar spent in the store. Accumulated points will equate to money off of purchases and free products.

The company is highly focused on expanding throughout the Central Valley and the Woodlake building is a model for how they want the expansion to look. For now they are focused on expanding in Woodlake, particularly next door in the same complex. The goal is to have an onsite consumption lounge where people can go and leisurely consume GreenBean’s cannabis products as well as food and drinks. That would make them the only onsite consumption lounge in Tulare County.