Visalia company looks to Westlands to invest

“It is important that those interested in purchasing farmland in California, particularly on the Central Valley’s Westside, be provided excellent counsel on water issues,” Marc Schuil, principal and agent with Schuil & Associates said. “With our relationship with New Current Water and Land and their decades of water experience, we are better able to help clients navigate this critically-important sector.”

Land in the Westlands Water District contains some of the best soil in the country but historically has sold for nearly half of the cost of the Eastside of the Central Valley in Tulare and Kern counties (which has similar soil composition). The recent repayment of the District’s capital obligations to the Central Valley Project has resulted in a lifting of the acreage limitation provisions of Reclamation Law which previously had restricted allowable ownership of irrigated land to 960 acres. This change has made Westlands’ farmland more compelling and accessible to farmers and investors alike presenting a unique investment opportunity. The higher productivity, lower-cost land also offers two sources of water – surface water and groundwater.

Fresno-based New Current Water and Land provides multi-faceted strategic planning services to investors, farming organizations, and others seeking to develop long-range approaches to water supply, water development, and water management.

“When it comes to agriculture, water is key,” Gary Sawyers, principal of New Current Water, and Land said. “We’re excited to work with Schuil to help counsel their clients on the nuances of water issues in Westlands and open this region to investors.”

Schuil & Associates is the top dairy broker in the world, doing business in the No. 1 dairy-producing county in the country. Its team brings generations of industry experience and unmatched reach and relationships in the Western United States. Based in Visalia, Schuil has sold over $1 billion in properties since 2014. For information, visit www.schuil.com or call 559-734-1700.