County warns of increased taxes from Prop 19

Property taxes for those who inherit their parents’ homes will now be subject to reassessment for current market value

TULARE COUNTY – Elections have consequences, and last week the Tulare County Assessor warned that those consequences are going to cost some people a little more money.

According to a press release from Board of Supervisors’ chief of staff and County Public Information Office, Tammie Weyker-Adkins, the passage of Proposition 19 by California voters in November will result in property tax increases for many people who inherit their parents’ homes as well as all other forms of real estate.

“If you intend to transfer property to your children, filing for an exclusion under the current statute will minimize your risk of a tax increase,” Assistant Assessor, Tim Kochendarfer, stated in the press release. “Of the 356 parent-to-child exclusions filed to date, 244 of them would have been subject to a tax increase under the new law.”