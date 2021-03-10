Tulare County EDC names new CEO

Prior to assuming this role, Ahle served as manager of government affairs at the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, where he was responsible for implementing the organization’s advocacy and political action efforts. He began his career in chamber work as president/CEO of the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce in eastern Kern County, where he worked to bring the area out of the shadow of Bakersfield. Prior to moving into paid executive work, Nathan was the chairman of the board of the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce.

“I think having a chamber background makes us a more well-rounded organization,” Ahle said.

As president/CEO of the EDC, Ahle’s role is to provide leadership and assistance in business development and job creation by attracting, supporting, and retaining business and industry throughout Tulare County, its cities, and communities. The TCEDC provides nationwide marketing, technical resources, project assistance, and support programs to companies and local governments in facilitating business and industry attraction, expansion, and retention. Ahle’s first official day on the job was yesterday, March 2.

“The Board of Directors of the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation has chosen well in appointing Nathan Ahle to be our next president/CEO,” TCEDC board chair Scott Harness said. “With significant executive experience, Nathan will have an immediate and positive impact as a business and regional leader in advancing the economy of Tulare County and the Southern San Joaquin Valley.”

Ahle succeeds Paul Saldana as the leader of the EDC. Saldana retired from the organization on Oct. 31 after 20 years as president and CEO. Hired just before the 9/11 economic downturn, Saldana has shepherded the EDC through the recession that followed, the Great Recession following the housing market collapse in 2008, the historic Central Valley drought from 2012-2016 and the current coronavirus pandemic. The transition was guided by interim CEO Mike Olmos, former city manager for the city of Visalia.

Nathan holds a degree in business management and is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organization Management and Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE) Academy, where he now serves on the faculty and the steering committee. He has also been recognized with Accredited Chamber Executive (ACE) status with W.A.C.E. and was named one of Fresno’s “40 Under 40” by Business Street Online in 2018. In addition, Nathan also serves on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100, board of the Economic Development Corporation of Fresno County, the Downtown Fresno Partnership, and the Western Association of Chamber Executives.

Ahle’s wife, Aimee, is a professor at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia. The couple live in Fresno with their two children, daughter Lucy and son Jake.

“My wife and children are Valley natives and we have chosen to make the Valley our home,” the Missouri native said. “I believe in the Valley and will work to show those outside what we have to offer.”