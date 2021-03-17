Woodlake rounds up funding for roundabouts

City to use county Measure R funds for future roundabouts at Cajon Avenue and Valencia Boulevard, Sierra Avenue and Castle Rock Street intersections
WOODLAKE – Woodlake is adding to its already impressive collection of roundabouts with two new projects in the works, one at the Cajon Avenue and Valencia Boulevard intersection and the other at the Sierra Avenue and Castle Rock Street intersection, for which the city moved forward toward construction at the March 8 council meeting.
The Sierra Avenue and Castle Rock Street intersection sits adjacent to Castle Rock Elementary and Castle Rock Park on the east side of town. The proposed project involves demolishing the current one-way stop intersection to construct a roundabout intersection with American Disabilities Act (ADA) parking, ADA ramps to the park and improving overall accessibility to the park with added sidewalks, lighting and parking along the street.
Jason Waters, Woodlake’s community development director, said the project has already received funding for its estimated $2.4 million price tag, to come from recently awarded Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation, as well as county Measure R sales tax funds.
“We’ve done the environmental, the design is being done,” Waters said, “in a couple months we will probably be out for bid on construction.”
The city will be releasing a request for bids for the Cajon Avenue and Valencia Boulevard roundabout project on the north edge of town, after the city council approved a request from staff to enter an agreement with Tulare County Transportation Authority to supplement the project with Measure R sales tax funds. The project will also be covered with already-received CMAQ funding as well as contributions from CalTrans.
The project—estimated at about $4.5 million—aims to cut down on emissions and fuel consumption by reducing vehicle idle time, while also increasing pedestrian and bike safety between F. J. White Elementary, Woodlake Valley Middle School, Woodlake High School, Hillside Estates and Kaweah Homes by adding curbs, gutters, sidewalks, crosswalks, streetlights, bike lanes and ADA ramps.