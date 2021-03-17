Woodlake rounds up funding for roundabouts

City to use county Measure R funds for future roundabouts at Cajon Avenue and Valencia Boulevard, Sierra Avenue and Castle Rock Street intersections

WOODLAKE – Woodlake is adding to its already impressive collection of roundabouts with two new projects in the works, one at the Cajon Avenue and Valencia Boulevard intersection and the other at the Sierra Avenue and Castle Rock Street intersection, for which the city moved forward toward construction at the March 8 council meeting.

The Sierra Avenue and Castle Rock Street intersection sits adjacent to Castle Rock Elementary and Castle Rock Park on the east side of town. The proposed project involves demolishing the current one-way stop intersection to construct a roundabout intersection with American Disabilities Act (ADA) parking, ADA ramps to the park and improving overall accessibility to the park with added sidewalks, lighting and parking along the street.