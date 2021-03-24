Orange Cove packing plant seeks relocation near Goshen

Building permit applications have been submitted for a new 154,318-square foot fruit packing facility and a new septic system for the facility.

Between 50 and 100 employees will work at the facility year round. The applicant stated there is a potential for a night shift and additional employees during the peak citrus harvest season. The company is a family-owned corporation that farms over 1,000 acres in the Central Valley, per their business statement. They service 2,000 acres of outside ranches. Annual production is 1.5-2 million citrus cartons, which amounts to 40,000 tons.

Per the applicant’s business statement, field bins of oranges, lemons and mandarins are received from ranches. The fruit is washed, graded, waxed, sized and packaged. Approximately 2,000 gallons of water is used per year to rinse the fruit. Packet cartons are shipped worldwide.

Valencia crop looks bigger

According to the USDA, California’s Valencia orange crop looks larger than originally anticipated at an estimated 20 million cartons. Last year there were 18 million cartons. Ironically this year’s higher crop estimate comes with lower bearing acreage—down to 26,000 acres compared to 28,000 acres in 2019/20. Ten years earlier it stood at 43,000 acres.

This citrus variety fell out of favor until COVID-19 hit and in the past year growers cannot harvest enough to meet demand for Vitamin C-packed oranges. Now California-grown citrus fruit may rise because of crop losses in Texas caused by its mid-February freeze. Farmers in Texas lost much of their grapefruit and Valencia orange crops.

California farms may produce more of both this season, according to the new USDA estimate. Government forecasters also expect more tangerine production in California, but say crops of lemons and navel oranges could be smaller.