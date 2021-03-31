Galaxy GM welcomes post-pandemic crowd, innovates theater business

Reopening

Tulare County is fairing better in terms of metrics than some of their other Central Valley counterparts. After just two weeks in the long coveted red tier, the county is quickly approaching the even less restrictive orange tier.

Tulare County Health and Human Services director, Tim Lutz said in his weekly COVID-19 presentation last week that the county could reach the orange tier quickly because of a drop in their new case rate.

“There is a stipulation within [the state’s] case rate adjustment that if your positivity is below 3.5%, the case rate adjustment actually does not apply,” Lutz said.

The county has been continually hampered by the state’s “adjusted case rate” metric, which hurt the county’s ability to break into the red tier for months. But without the adjusted case rate as a factor the county is now focused on bringing down their “health equity positivity metric.”

Lutz said when the state reaches four million vaccinations for the communities that fall into the health equity positivity metric, the county will then fall under the orange tier. As of last week the state had administered 2,820,000 vaccine doses to people in the “healthy places index.”

If the county reaches the orange tier, theaters are allowed to open their facility to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, according to California Department of Public Health guidelines.

When the theater reopened on last Friday night, March 26, people were not in short supply—albeit there is a 25% maximum. Gonzalez said the theater had as many as 400 people on Friday, and 1,000 people over the weekend. While the 25% limit is a bother, it’s still worth noting the theater maxed out every showing.

In a press release last week, Gonzalez stated that along with over 435 other movie theater companies in the US, they are part of the “CinemaSafe program,” and committed to implementing expert-backed, industry-specific health and safety guidelines.

Maximum auditorium capacities have been reduced to follow local and state guidelines. All team members and guests over 2 years old are required to wear face masks at all times unless eating or drinking in an auditorium. Galaxy’s ticketing software on the web site and app automatically block out two seats on each side following proper social distancing recommendations.

“We encourage guests to purchase their tickets and reserve their seats online before arrival to reduce as many touchpoints as possible. Showtimes have been staggered and spread out to reduce the number of people in the lobby and hallways at any given time,” the press release states.

Tickets are currently on sale for Ray and the last dragon, Tom & Jerry, Unholy and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Regal Theatres

Regal Theatres announced on March 22 it would be opening select theaters this coming Friday, April 2 for the release of “Godzilla vs. Kong” and all of its U.S. locations by April 16 for the release of “Mortal Kombat.” Visalia was not among those listed as most of the eight locations opening were located in Southern California. The theater chain is updating the list daily and will soon release a list of theaters with opening dates on April 9 and April 16. As of press time, no screenings were listed for the theater’s locations in Visalia including downtown and the Sequoia Mall.

“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal Theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, the London-based company which owns Regal Theatres said.

Guests will be required to wear a mask at all times in the lobby, hallways, restrooms and auditoriums. Guests not complying with the mask policy will be asked to leave but may return with a mask on. Two seats will be spaced between each reservation to maintain social distancing. Concessions will offer a reduced menu and self-serve condiment stands will be closed.

“With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience. With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets. We will also be monitoring developments closely in the U.K. and across Europe as we set to gradually reopen across the world in line with local government guidance.”