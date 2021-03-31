Residents share grave concerns about Tulare Cemetery

Digging deeper

Former board member Vikky Gilson contended the cemetery was in violation of state law for digging up and reburying the bodies. The cemetery district manager can issue a permit for disturbing remains but only if a consent form has been signed by the deceased’s spouse, children, parents or siblings. The Martinez family claimed their father would not have wanted to move his remains and were shocked when they were told it was happening. If a surviving family member cannot be reached, a court order from the Tulare County Superior Court would be needed, according to California Health and Safety Code section 7500. Even in those extreme cases, the law requires the cemetery to attempt to make personal contact with the family 10 days before or attempt to reach them by mail 15 days before applying for disinterment with the court. The only exemption to these rules is if the body is being exhumed by the coroner for a criminal investigation.

Gilson blamed the disinterment on Avila, for not firing the district manager, and Castenada who she claimed “never kept good records and struggled to pay bill in a timely manner.” Gilson asked what the district policy was for handling burials and disinterments and restated the question several times in different ways before Castenada answered.

Castenada said the district does have a policy in place for disinterment.

“Was the process followed?” Gilson asked.

Neither Avila or Castenada responded but earlier in the meeting Avila essentially said he wasn’t sure if the policy had been followed.

“I still haven’t seen the paperwork with the graves up for discussion [in closed session],” Avila said.

In an interview after the meeting, Aguilar said he requested Castenada provide him with written materials regarding the dual disinterment but had not received them as of press time.

Buried in paperwork

The board did take action in an attempt to correct the burial issues. Avila formed a “Verification Protocol Committee” to not only establish a new verification process for when and where graves are opened for burials but also made it a standing committee to review the new process after implementation.

Former foreman Brian Viera, who was fired on March 8, told the Sun-Gazette last week the cemetery had been using a Google calendar system to schedule burial preparations for the last year. Under the system, the office schedules which plots are to be dug up. Groundskeepers check the schedule each day to ensure they are digging up the correct plot. Viera said he and another groundskeeper independently checked the plot prior to the Feb. 12 burial of Martinez. He then called in the grave location to the district office where it was confirmed by Castenada.

On Feb. 19, Viera said he noticed the same plot was scheduled for the Jacinto burial as the one he had just dug a week earlier. When he reported it to the office, Viera said Castenada told him to dig a new grave in front of the plot and that she would “fix the paperwork” to reflect the change. When he asked if she had notified the family yet, Viera said Castenada told him to “just do it.”

Avila said the problem with the current system is there is no one reviewing the decisions to make sure the policy was followed. He said all policies must be reviewed periodically to ensure they are still being followed.

“The employees wonder why they are doing it if no one ever looks at the paperwork and that’s how you end up with a mistake,” Avila said. “If we stay vigilant on that, then it will never happen again.”

Avila appointed himself and board member Charlie Ramos to represent the board as well as Sharon Crook and Vicki Gordon, local citizens active in the community. Avila said he had another person in mind for the five-member board but they were unable to make the commitment at this time. Only three of the committee members would need to attend a meeting at once in order to have a quorum for a public meeting.

“For one person [to be buried in the wrong plot] is unfortunate, but to have two people is insane,” Ramos said. “These burial issues have to be solved.”