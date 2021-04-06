Tulare County moves into the orange tier

Fitness center capacity increases to 25%, in-door dining to 50% and retail to 100% in less restrictive tier

TULARE COUNTY – If you are looking to shed the COVID-19, the 19 pounds you gained sheltering in place, you’ll have an easier time getting into the gym now that Tulare County has moved into the less restrictive orange tier.

State officials announced today that Tulare County has progressed into orange tier of reopening under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Due to declining COVID case metrics and increased vaccination efforts, Tulare County has moved from the Substantial Risk Level – red tier into the less-restrictive Moderate Risk Level – orange tier, effective April 7.

“Advancement into the orange tier reflects the persistence of Tulare County in adhering to public health safety measures and diligence in getting our residents vaccinated against COVID-19,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “However, it is still important for everyone to continue to practice health and safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear your mask or face covering securely, keep proper social distance, avoid crowds, especially indoors, wash your hands with soap and water, get tested, and get vaccinated.”

The shift to the orange tier also comes as the county continues to make progress on vaccinations and continues its efforts to ensure an equitable and efficient vaccine rollout.

“We have opened our vaccinations to those 16 and older, regardless of health conditions,” Dr. Haught continued. “We are also focused on making the COVID vaccine available in our rural communities, and I urge our residents to get vaccinated so that we can maintain our path to reopening while preventing transmission of infections to vulnerable family members and friends.”

With this movement into the orange tier, the following are permitted, with safety protocols:

Restaurants can expand indoor service at maximum 50% capacity

Fitness gyms can expand indoor operations to 25% capacity

Retail stores can resume indoor operations at full capacity, with modifications

For a complete list of restrictions and more information on allowable business activities and the modifications currently required for businesses located in counties within the Moderate Risk Level – Orange Tier, visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

Vaccination efforts continue throughout Tulare County. Officials strongly urge residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Visit the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine webpage at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations. The Tulare County Vaccine Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination; simply call (559) 685-2260.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov.