DMI Agency acquired by 4Creeks Creative

As part of the transaction, Topograph has also acquired Lifestyle Magazine, and will continue to operate the magazine with the same vision and content everyone has come to associate with the area’s premier publication.

“As the new owner/publisher I am dedicated to continue the legacy of Lifestyle Magazine within our community. The magazine has served our area really well, and I’m honored to be a part of carrying on this publication,” Riley said.

After nearly two decades of owning and operating an award-winning agency and publication, it is never an easy decision to turn over the reins.

“It felt like the perfect time to sell to such a great group of local people with the experience and creative depth of 4Creeks Creative,” DMI Agency President, Karen Tellalian said. “We talked with other firms interested in the purchase from outside the area, but none felt like the right fit for our clients and our staff until we met with Eric and the 4Creeks team.”

4Creeks Creative has successfully helped hundreds of small business owners and marketing directors clarify their message, create beautiful and compelling digital content, and make an impact through strategic marketing campaigns. DMI Agency has developed and deployed marketing campaigns across all mediums and earned more than 35 Gold ADDY and Creative Excellence Awards, including two National Gold Advertising Awards.

To ensure a smooth transition and continuity of service for DMI clients, Tellalian will continue as a consultant to the newly formed Topograph LLC and as editor of Lifestyle Magazine. “Both Eric and I are resolute in making sure the process is seamless for all of our clients, so they continue to receive the same quality of marketing, whether niche or global,” said Tellalian.