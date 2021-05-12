New claims pile dirt on Tulare Cemetery

While uncovering the grave, the Martinez family arrived along with Univision 21 who was doing a story about the errors and told Viera they had not given permission for the disinterment and asked him to stop digging up the grave.

Under state law, the cemetery district manager can issue a permit for disturbing remains but only if a consent form has been signed by the deceased’s spouse, children, parents or siblings. The Martinez family claimed their father would not have wanted to move his remains and were shocked when they were told it was happening, according to Univision. If a surviving family member cannot be reached, a court order from the Tulare County Superior Court would be needed, according to California Health and Safety Code section 7500. Even in those extreme cases, the law requires the cemetery to attempt to make personal contact with the family 10 days before or attempt to reach them by mail 15 days before applying for disinterment with the court. The only exemption to these rules is if the body is being exhumed by the coroner for a criminal investigation.

“[Viera] believed that no such order was obtained in this case,” the claim read. “That same morning, [Viera] reported this violation of the law (or what he believed to be a violation of the law) to Ms. Castaneda.”

Viera says immediately after reporting the violation to Castaneda, he was called into the district office on Kern Avenue and fired without explanation. The dual disinterment and reburials were then completed by remaining groundskeepers. Viera said he was never allowed to appeal his termination or respond formally to the allegations, known as Lubey Hearing, an opportunity that was extended to Castaneda after she was terminated during closed session of an April 7 special meeting.

“This is a complete lie,” cemetery board chair Xavier Avila said in response to the claims.

Avila said he could not comment further on the issue, due to pending litigation, but did shed some doubt on Viera’s claims. By his own admission, Viera stated he received two checks when he was fired by Castaneda, “one for the current pay period and one was for accumulated vacation”, both dated March 6. This would imply Castaneda had made the decision to fire Viera the Saturday before he raised issues about the Monday disinterments.

The board was aware Viera was likely to sue for wrongful termination and agendized a discussion of anticipated litigation in closed session of the March 25 board meeting. He requested a Skelly Hearing during public comments at that meeting. Lubey hearings are different than Skelly hearings, where an employee has the right to be told why a disciplinary action was taken against them, including possible terminations. Viera attended the March 9 meeting, the day after he was released, and was allowed to speak to the board during closed session.

“It has been over three weeks since I was terminated on 3/8/2021,” Viera wrote in an April statement he provided to his attorneys. “No reason has ever been given.”

In an interview with the Sun-Gazette the day before the March 25 meeting, Viera said he was a scapegoat for the dual disinterments ordered and directed by then district manager Leonor Castaneda.

The 13-year veteran of the cemetery district noted he has always received positive reviews and given exemplary service to the district, something which had been confirmed during public comments in the meetings following his firing. He goes on his statement to say the March 8 disinterments were not an isolated incident, noting David Warnke, was nearly buried in the wrong plot on Feb. 27, just a week after burying Martinez in the wrong grave. He also stated lead foreman, David Faria, found a full skeleton when he dug the grave in November 2019 for Dollie Faria, a prominent member of the Tulare area who died in November 2019. She was named Tulare’s Woman of the Year in 2005.

Cemetery records show two others who were disinterred and reburied after being buried in the wrong plots. In March 2017, Trenity Monsibais died after a five-year battle with leukemia. Trenity’s mother, Alicia Monsibais, posted on Facebook a groundskeeper admitted six months after the burial he had dug grave No. 54 in Block D Row FF of the North Cemetery and buried her in a grave that belonged to someone else. In January 2018, she was disinterred and reburied in grave No. 51, just three spots over.

In April 2017, Janice Ojeda was buried in the wrong grave. Her daughter, Mary Lou, had selected a location near a large tree and immediately knew she had buried in the wrong grave. Ojeda remains in the same grave where she was buried at the North Cemetery after her family decided not to fight to disinter her and rebury her in the correct plot and instead asked for a refund of the $3,000 in burial fees.