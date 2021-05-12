Solar company expanding at lightspeed

Butt and longtime friends Mark Orwig and Tyler Pender combined their skills in September 2016 to begin planning a solar company. They officially incorporated the company under the name Kuubix, a play on their logo based on a Rubik’s cube, in 2017. The name is now an acronym for its core principals of: Knowledge, Unity, Unconventional, Balance, Integrity, and eXcellence.

The three men took out a loan of $11,000 to buy materials from a local provider on their first job and made enough money to pay back the loan and start a business. Pender was already selling solar in the Central Valley in 2016 when he convinced Butt and Orwig to start their company in Visalia. Butt’s operational and logistical experience, combined with CFO Orwig’s legal and human resources skills and Pender’s sales helped fast track the company’s plans for expansion in the residential solar market.

“The owners work well together,” said Geoff Howard, VP of operations. “They all have different personalities but those differing points of view allow them to question each other, think differently and strike a balance between that and benefits the company.”

Howard said the company has grown from the three co-owners to more than 200 employees and 25 dealers. In 2019, the company hired a new executive team. Two of their key hires during the expansion were Howard, who has worked in renewable energy for 15 years, and Egil Rostem, a Norwegian native who is now VP of sales working out of California’s Castro Valley. Rostem said one of the unique things about Kuubix is its operational model and proactive approach to customer service.

“We essentially took a dealership model,” Rostem said.

Many solar companies try to do everything in house and end up hiring too many employees too quickly without developing a reputation for the actual work of installing systems. Rostem said Kuubix spent its first few years finding and developing quality installers and can essential install a system in about six hours if everything goes right.

“It’s hard to find good installers in the industry, so we did the hard part first,” Rostem said.

Once they had an efficient system, Kuubix then began contracting with select solar sales people who were not only paid on sales but are also provided leads and technical support while meeting with clients. At the root of company’s expansion is the concept of “lean innovation,” a fancy way of saying they embrace new technology to improve customer experience, cut down on bureaucracy and streamline the development of their product. For Kuubix, this meant developing project tracking and management software that could notify dealers and customers of changes or delays in a project due to a material shortage, inclement weather or the permitting process.

“At the core of every residential solar project is that this is a home improvement project,” Rostem said. “In this industry, reputation is everything, and we have built a reputation for keeping our customers up to date on their project by making sure we show up on time, finish on time, build what we promised, and clean up when we’re done.”