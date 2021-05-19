Growth in Woodlake prompts more spending, staffing

The 19-acre Antelope Creek Park—proposed with a sports field, multi-age playgrounds, yoga and demonstration gardens, arbors, dog park, trail system, BMX bike pump track and a skatepark—is also in the works, awaiting the approval of an $8.4 million grant from the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.

With two more multi-million roundabout projects also set for construction, Woodlake has its work cut out in capital improvements. That’s why the Public Works Department is looking to eliminate the currently vacant maintenance II position and fill it with a capital projects manager, filling the city’s need for a staff member with project management and engineering experience and stepping up code enforcement.

“That person is going to take on some of our bigger capital projects, and that will allow staff previously working on similar projects to be able to focus more on code enforcement,” Lara said. “We’re actually adding three positions, but we’re eliminating three positions. So it’s a lot of restructuring.”

It’s no secret that Woodlake has become a destination for the cannabis industry in Tulare County, and community projects like “The Club,” a boys and girls club set to open at the Woodlake Community Center this summer thanks to a $600,000 cannabis-related grant, are just the beginning of what’s possible with the money coming in. Since passing Measure S—a local tax on marijuana businesses at a maximum rate of 10% of gross receipts or $25 per square foot—in 2017, the city of under 8,000 has amassed about $1.5 million in marijuana tax revenue, with about $880,000 that has been reinvested into parks and recreation.

“We were always real conservative with our cannabis tax measure, it was always like icing on the cake for us,” Lara said. “One thing we were always clear about is that cannabis revenue will not subside the services we’re already providing.”

The city will use some of its cannabis tax revenue to fund a new police officer position in the new fiscal year, as well as add another new police vehicle to its fleet. In the past few years the city has been able to fund three new parks with its cannabis tax revenue.

“While we go conservative with it, it’s doing well for us,” Lara said, “but it’s also one of those things where the better it does, the more new projects we will do.”

According to the budget the city does have over $100,000 in outstanding utilities fees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no mechanism in place to recover connection fees and cannot shut anyone down because of a state moratorium on utility shut offs through June 30.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s “May Revise” $75.7 billion budget surplus included a $100 billion pandemic recovery package, in which the governor proposed $2 billion to pay off Californians’ unpaid gas, water and electricity bills.