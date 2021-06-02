New titan joins Visalia Industrial Park

The company says they have already begun the hiring process after publishing postings online.

“The hiring plan includes material handlers, forklift operators, and operations positions, all of which offer competitive and comprehensive benefits packages, initial and ongoing training, and the opportunity for career advancement roles,” Spokesperson Olivia Jamison said. “We expect to employ approximately 20 people, with plans to expand in the future.”

The new Diversified Development Group complex of buildings at Plaza and Riggin is across the street from the big Visalia UPS hub. DDG says the two completed tilt-up concrete buildings are fully leased. JDS Industries is in building B. Buildings C and D are not yet constructed but are expected to break ground soon.

Visalia Industrial Park watch

The new Visalia United Parcel Service (UPS) package hub at Plaza and Riggin will sport more than 9,000 rooftop solar panels according to a city building permit just issued. The arrays should generate about 2.9 megawatts of renewable power to light up the 450,000-square foot facility. That amount of power is equal to the amount of electricity 1,200 to 2,700 homes use in a year.

UPS has pledged to source 25% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2025 in what is just one of a raft of new initiatives designed to make the company cleaner and more sustainable.

The Atlanta, U.S.-headquartered parcel delivery giant is hoping to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its global ground operations by 12% by 2025. To achieve this, UPS will ensure that one in four new vehicles purchased annually will be “alternative fuel or advanced technology” vehicles.

Floor company expanding in Visalia

Floor covering company Nammour Inc. is building a new 50,000-square foot warehouse in the Visalia Industrial Park. The firm is a wholesaler of flooring and flooring supplies specializes in carpet, laminate, SPC (Rigid Core Flooring), LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tile), tile and more. The Visalia company has locations in Bakersfield and Fresno as well as Visalia. The firm plans to build their new warehouse on Sunnyview, across the street from their current warehouse. Nammour purchased the land at 8028 W. Sunnyview for the project recently.

ServiceMaster acquires 50,000 square feet

In the Visalia Industrial Park with UPS and Amazon stoking the development fire, existing buildings are being gobbled up including a 50,000-square foot tilt-up at 8230 Doe Ave. recently purchased by ServiceMaster by Benevento who will be enjoying lots more space now for their business.