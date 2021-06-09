Sunrun shines new light on latest Industrial Park development

With the help of Visalia real estate broker Matt Graham, YS Buildings LLC, has leased one of the two 300,000-square foot warehouses to solar company Sunrun in the past few days and the San Francisco-based company is moving in. Molina says Sunrun will distribute solar panels and battery storage units used on homes across California. As for the number of jobs- no number has been confirmed and at least for now – Sunrun is not returning phone calls.

Sunrun recently said it has more than 550,000 customers, and an 18% year over year improvement including Vivint Solar. Besides installation of these energy units, Sunrun is the largest provider of third party system finance for solar in the U.S. Besides rooftop panels the company now sells its rechargeable solar battery system, Brightbox as of last year.

Sunrun argues home owners will be better off with solar. “In December, PG&E, the largest utility in California, announced that customers will be hit with an average rate increase of 8%. Just this month many homeowners in Texas have been surprised with skyrocketing bills, many over $10,000. Utility rates have been increasing across the country, with retail rates in our markets increasing 3% per year on average for the last 15 years.”

In their most recent financial report, Sunrun raised its installed growth rate estimate to 25-30% for the year, and said that “the strong momentum that we saw in the fourth quarter has continued into 2021.”

State electricity generation that will all come from clean energy sources by 2045. Sunrun maintained its position as the largest residential solar installer in the U.S. in the last quarter of 2019.