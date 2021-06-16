Pink Ladies re-emerge after pandemic

“We’re coming back to life,” Pink Lady Peggy Downs said. “It feels wonderful to be back.”

The thrift shop, located at 118 S. E St. in Exeter, was open on a Saturday for the first time in more than a year on June 5. Thrift shop hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as the first Saturday of each month. This is up from two days per week when the shop attempted to reopen last August but was forced to close back down as cases began spiking after Halloween.

“We missed each other so much, it was just awful,” Ann Luecke said.

The Pink Ladies Thrift Stop opened in 1963 on Pine Street and moved to its current site at 118 S. E St. in 1995. They have become an integral part of the community and all work is done by volunteers. Proceeds from the shop go to public service projects in the Exeter community. Some of the income from the shop is used to provide scholarships to local high school graduates. Other beneficiaries include Exeter Art Gallery, Chamber of Commerce, Little League, EUHS Music Boosters, Sober Graduation, Food Closet, Boys and Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and many local schools. The shop was named Exeter Business of the Year in 2006 and has won the Chamber of Commerce Scarecrow Contest for the last three years.