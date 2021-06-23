Tulare County Fair and World Ag Expo return to showgrounds

After holding drive-thru, virtual events last year, the Tulare County Fair and World Ag Expo will hold in-person events this September and in February 2022
TULARE – Two major county events held in Tulare have emerged from the medically induced coma imposed on venues over the last year and a half.
On June 14, one day before California lifted most of its social distancing restrictions, the Tulare County Fair announced on social media it would return to a traditional, in-person event this year.
“‘It’s a New Beginning’ for the Tulare County Fair!” the post read. “The Tulare County Fair will open on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with new rides, tribute bands, the popular Destruction Derby, fun fair food, livestock competitions and more.” No additional information was provided but the post did say it would be releasing information soon on its web site, www.tcfair.org.
Many aspects of the fair were held virtually last year with online exhibits, a drive-thru food festival and a Junior Livestock Auction that was live streamed. The modified version of the fair attracted 3,500 people per day. The fair was the first drive-thru fair in the state of California. The event offered traditional and new tasty treats, including a bacon churro cheeseburger, along with displays of local art, a dinosaur exhibit, a circus act, antique tractors, live entertainment and more.
“2021 will be an awesome year as the fair returns in more of a normal offering and including some new features,” Tulare Chamber of Commerce CEO Donnette Silva Carter said. “The theme is ‘New Beginnings’ and very appropriate as all of us look toward a new beginning for business and community after suffering through the pandemic.”
The city of Tulare got more good news the very next day when the World Ag Expo, the largest agricultural equipment show, announced it would return to an in-person event at the International Agri-Center showgrounds in 2022. The 2022 World Ag Expo is scheduled for Feb. 8, 9 and 10 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, California. Ag businesses interested in becoming an exhibitor can request space at bit.ly/WAE22GetSpace.
“We are excited to be back on track,” International Agri-Center CEO Jerry Sinift said. “The 2020 show was fantastic but was followed by COVID uncertainty. Our team did an amazing job creating a solid digital show for 2021 and now we’re all happy to be planning a live event for 2022.”
Exhibitors have been renewing their spaces in droves since March with 68% of booth spaces already sold. Another 10% of spaces are pending as returning exhibitors are requesting expansion of existing space and new exhibitors are signing up for the first time. Major manufacturers including John Deere, AGCO, Case IH, New Holland, Kubota, and Kioti have all committed to the February event.
“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback from exhibitors,” said Lisa McCrea, exhibitor services leader. “They are eager to be here with us in 2022 and are looking forward to a great show!”
The return of the live event is also an economic boon for the Central Valley and California. In 2020, World Ag Expo generated $52.3 million in economic output, supported 568 jobs, and contributed $20.3 million in labor income in California. Tulare County saw the most benefit where spending totaled $30.9 million, supported 384 jobs, and contributed $12.6 million in labor income.
“The need to hit the pause button on World Ag Expo resulted in a negative financial impact for area hotels, restaurants, and other businesses, many of which were already suffering the effects of the intermittent and partial shuttering,” Silva Carter said. “From our conversations with owners and managers, we know that they look forward to the return of the event with great anticipation. It will be nice to see the return of the over $50 million dollars in economic impact next year as our businesses continue on the path of recovery.”
The 2021 World Ag Expo Online continues to attract visitors and has new content available to users each month. June is featuring 31 dairy and livestock seminars with more than 100 exhibitors available in the same categories. July will focus on Irrigation; the full 2021 editorial calendar can be viewed at bit.ly/WAEOnlineEditorialCalendar. Attendees can visit the online show for free and just need to set up a free My Show Planner account to view seminars. To get started visit bit.ly/WAE21Online.
“We are excited for the return of both the Tulare County Fair this September and the World Ag Expo in February 2022,” Silva Carter said. “Both events celebrate the foundation of our community and county, provide economic impact, educate ag industry businesses and youth, provide entertainment, and create the opportunity for engagement and ag sustainability.”