Tulare County Fair and World Ag Expo return to showgrounds

Many aspects of the fair were held virtually last year with online exhibits, a drive-thru food festival and a Junior Livestock Auction that was live streamed. The modified version of the fair attracted 3,500 people per day. The fair was the first drive-thru fair in the state of California. The event offered traditional and new tasty treats, including a bacon churro cheeseburger, along with displays of local art, a dinosaur exhibit, a circus act, antique tractors, live entertainment and more.

“2021 will be an awesome year as the fair returns in more of a normal offering and including some new features,” Tulare Chamber of Commerce CEO Donnette Silva Carter said. “The theme is ‘New Beginnings’ and very appropriate as all of us look toward a new beginning for business and community after suffering through the pandemic.”

The city of Tulare got more good news the very next day when the World Ag Expo, the largest agricultural equipment show, announced it would return to an in-person event at the International Agri-Center showgrounds in 2022. The 2022 World Ag Expo is scheduled for Feb. 8, 9 and 10 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, California. Ag businesses interested in becoming an exhibitor can request space at bit.ly/WAE22GetSpace.

“We are excited to be back on track,” International Agri-Center CEO Jerry Sinift said. “The 2020 show was fantastic but was followed by COVID uncertainty. Our team did an amazing job creating a solid digital show for 2021 and now we’re all happy to be planning a live event for 2022.”

Exhibitors have been renewing their spaces in droves since March with 68% of booth spaces already sold. Another 10% of spaces are pending as returning exhibitors are requesting expansion of existing space and new exhibitors are signing up for the first time. Major manufacturers including John Deere, AGCO, Case IH, New Holland, Kubota, and Kioti have all committed to the February event.