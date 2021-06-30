Growers help Lindsay reconnect with its olive roots

The “OLA” in the product’s name stands for original Lindsay artisanal because the olives are part of the rich local history that at one time made the Lindsay area the ripe olive capitol of the country, and artisanal because Zavolta, who comes from an olive growing family, and Bross, a registered dietitian, are committed to a traditional, more natural style of farming. Bross also sits on the California Olive Oil Council. Block X Heirloom is in reference to the section of the orchard with experimental offshoots of sevillano and manzanilla olives which have created nine unique types of olives.

“UC Davis was unable to tell us what kind of olives they were,” Zavolta said.

Block X olives were also the primary ingredient propelling Olivaia’s Ola Block X Blend to a silver medal at the Fresno Fair. The couple entered their first batch of olive oil into competition in 2017 and immediately won Best of Show at the Fresno Fair and a gold medal at the California State Fair. Since then, Olivaia’s OLA olive oil has continued to distinguish themselves in competitions, at fairs, and most importantly in kitchens throughout the state.

“The older trees create unique oils with characteristics that can’t be found anywhere else,” Guilio said. “In some ways, they are unique to each individual tree, naturally cultivated over time.”

Inspired by the history of olives in Lindsay and the age of the trees themselves, the couple decided to use old photographs from the Lindsay Olive Growers plant to decorate their tins of olive oil. The former Lindsay Olive Growers plant was once home to the largest olive cannery in the world. At its peak, the plant employed 500 people and earned Lindsay the nickname of the “Olive Capital of the World.” Lindsay Olive Growers ceased operations at the plant in 1992 after mismanagement, lawsuits and steady increase of highly subsidized foreign competitors, but the facility still stands as a monument to past glory encompassing an entire city block at the corner of North Westwood Avenue and West Tulare Road in Lindsay.

“We not only re-established ties with the table olive sector but embarked on an oil mission to put ‘history in a bottle’,” Zavolta said. “After all, the orchard has been the home to many of California’s original olives.”

The awards are significant for the couple, which believe the age of the grove is what makes it more complex and desirable. Zavolta said most of more than 100-year-old olive trees in the Tulare County are being pulled for more lucrative crops, so he and his wife started producing olive oil with their centennial trees to demonstrate the trees should be preserved not pulled out of the ground.

“Rather than destroying the rich olive history in Tulare County we should be celebrating it,” Zavolta said. “This year’s ‘Best of the Valley’ is further validation of our mission.”