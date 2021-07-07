2020 wildfires could be boon for water allocation

Allocation update

In a meeting with Friant members, the Bureau assured the group there would be “at least a 15% allocation this year,” Vink said, and “maybe more depending if any Friant water has to go to satisfy the San Joaquin Exchange Contractors.”

Vink calls the 15% “a floor amount”—about 120,000 acre feet.

“There could be up to 30% allocation if the Exchange Contractors don’t need Friant water,” Vink said.

The Exchange Contractors water supply depends on how much Shasta water is available this year.

Despite these private discussions the Bureau has yet to make any public declaration. But Vink added that “without a doubt there is more water in the upper [San Joaquin River] watershed because of the Creek Fire.”

Indeed, several agencies have suggested runoff could increase as much as 30% in the first year after such a fire. Not only are there no trees or brush to soak up snowmelt but the severe damage to some soils could cause it to become water-repellent.

If there is some ironic good news for water users, the dams and hydroelectric plants in this region could be idled, and face higher costs in the future due to sediment and debris flow. Then there is the difficulty of predicting the impact on salmon in the San Joaquin River who depend on flows and cold-water temperatures later its summer.

With so much of the upper watershed not able to retain water, next winter’s atmospheric river—if one comes—could be a nightmare and cause massive flooding downstream.

While no one would suggest wildfires benefit farm water supply, agencies do suggest mechanical thinning of forests could boost water supply as well as forest health.

One prediction from the Public Policy Institute of California, “reducing tree cover by about 40% may result in a 9% increase in water yield. Conversely, burning grasslands leads to negligible increases in water supply.

Managing forests with mechanical thinning and prescribed burning simulates the effects of low- and moderate-severity wildfire—creating opportunities to improve forest health while increasing water supply.”

“You’ve lost brush, you’ve lost canopy, and the soils have drastically changed as a result of the fire,” David Rizzardo, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) branch chief for hydrology and forecasting said. “All of this impacts our modeling efforts.”