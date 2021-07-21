Future of veterans’ assistance clinic in Tulare unsure after special meeting

The board had collectively decided against offering up the gym as a site for the VA clinic at a previous board meeting. So it caught some off guard, including Evolutions executive director Jayne Presnell, when they held a special meeting on July 14 to revisit the matter.

“It seems like everything that involves us has always been a surprise. I think part of the confusion is that nobody really knows what you’re talking about,” Presnell said. “I’ve heard everything on the first floor will be the VA clinic. Does that include our locker rooms? The pools? Group rooms? What does that include? Nobody knows. The rumors are rampant, I had staff in and out of my office today asking, ‘what’s going on? Should we look for other jobs? Are they taking away Evolutions?’ I didn’t have any answers.”

Presnell said she doesn’t see the transparency that the board had pledged, a board that has been plagued with over 15 years of failings that led to a devastating bankruptcy, and the seemingly never-ending hospital tower construction project. Tulare resident Jennifer Burcham said she spent all day prior to the meeting trying to educate herself on the situation to no end.

“There were no minutes or anything that I could refer back to see what was said,” Burcham said. “When I heard about it, trying to find any information to educate myself on what’s taking place was not out there on the website.”

Board member Xavier Avila responded to the comments on the board’s supposed lack of transparency, and said any prior conversations about Evolutions and the VA were done in open session. The board does not offer recordings of their meetings on the district’s website.

Evolutions might have closed permanently in 2017 during the financial mismanagement of the hospital district, if not for a group of local citizens forming a nonprofit company to keep it pumping. As the district was trying to get out from under the weight of Healthcare Conglomerate Associates (HCCA), whose executives now face more than 40 felony charges of embezzlement and other white collar crimes. Paul Atlas, J. Michael Lane and Patricia Hitlin formed Evo Management Company, LLC to keep Tulare’s favorite gym from closing to the public while the hospital was going through bankruptcy. The nonprofit worked with other local entities, including the Tulare Industry Site Development Foundation, Tulare Local Development Company and Tulare Hospital Foundation, to raise $150,000 to get the facility running again.

At the July 14 meeting, Atlas expressed his distaste to the board considering offering up Evolutions after all the hard work to keep the gym open, including the tough closures and revenue losses during the dark days of the pandemic.

“We have worked for three-and-a-half years to make this thing a viable gym,” Atlas said. “To have anybody come in here and want to take it away from this group that has made this thing go, to put it into something else is ludicrous.”

After residents aired out their grievances about the board’s behavior, it became more clear that for some board members, the gym was to be offered only as bait to keep the VA’s interest in Tulare while the hospital district and the city continued to look for a suitable location.