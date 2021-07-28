Business thinks inside the box for more jobs

But e-commerce hubs are not the only ones in need. Farmers and shippers rely on boxes too. Fortunately, Visalia is the place to satisfy both Amazon’s and agriculture’s box requirements. The Pacific Southwest Container company manufactures corrugated boxes, Singleface Laminated boxes and folding cartons with hundreds of customers located in California and several other states throughout the United States.

The Visalia facility located at 9525 W. Nicholas Ave. is proposing to build an offsite warehouse building on an adjoining 15.79-acre parcel of land located at the north-west corner of Neeley Street and Hurley Avenue. The new warehouses would be 265,000 square feet. The new space would allow additional manufacturing capacity at their existing manufacturing facility, a statement from the company stated.

This proposed warehouse site will receive and ship raw materials and finished product 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday and some Saturdays.

Pacific Southwest Container, LLC currently employees 252 full time employees and approximately 50 temporary employees at their Visalia location. The new operation would add approximately 50 to 100 employees and approximately 10‐20 temporary employees divided into three shifts.

Pacific Southwest Container is adding to the development boom in the Visalia Industrial Park that includes the new UPS hub (huge box users) and Amazon set to open late this summer.

Traffic flow in and out of the proposed box facility would consist of approximately 100 tractor trailers 24‐hour period. Traffic flow in and out would be spread out over a 24‐hour period of time.

With the “box boom” comes an increasing flow of truck commerce in the industrial park.

UPS states that, “corrugated material—which is made up of three layers of cardboard—was not used as a shipping material until 1871. It was patented in England in 1856 as a liner for tall hats. You can thank breakfast cereal for the ubiquity of the cardboard box. When the Kellogg brothers invented their Toasted Corn Flakes in the early 1900s, the popularity of cardboard boxes skyrocketed.”

The produce industry, centered in the San Joaquin Valley, is increasing its use of paper boxes with demand seen in the retail sector, especially online grocery applications.